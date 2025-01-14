France It is usually one of the destinations chosen to spend a few days of rest due to its proximity to Spain. Near the border we find towns that are ideal for a weekend getaway if you are in areas of Aragon or of Catalonia. On the other side of the Pyrenees We have towns for rural tourism, while if we go a little further into the country we can discover unique corners such as Rocamadour.

This municipality is one of the most beautiful in the country, perfect to discover whether it is day or night. It is a vertical town that is built in successive levels on the side of a cliff. This means that it is suspended about 150 meters above the Alzou canyon. In fact, its houses, roofs and churches are embedded in it, making it seem like they are part of the rock.

What to see in Rocamadour

Only 630 people live in Rocamadour, but every day they receive hundreds of tourists who are encouraged to learn all the details of this very particular place. Its entrance is located in the fortified gate du Figuier which gives way to rue de la Couronneriethat is, the main street where shops and restaurants are located. Walking through its streets is like returning to the Middle Ages.

This town It is divided into three levels different. At the lowest part we find the medieval town, in the middle, the sanctuary and at the top, a beautiful castle with spectacular views. Rocamadour has always been a place of pilgrimage. In fact, this is where the replica of Saint Amador and the venerated shrine of the Black Virgin.

Rocamadour Sanctuary iStock





After entering through the fortified gate, you reach a monumental staircase. You will have to climb 233 steps to go to the square where the churches and chapels are located, which are nestled into a rock wall. Of course, in case you can’t climb all those stairs, the city council provided an elevator.

The Notre-Dame chapel It is one of the buildings that must be visited when you are in Rocamadour. Although it was demolished by the Wars of Religion and the Revolution, it was renovated in the 19th century. Every day hundreds of people visit it to see the Black Virgin and admire the 9th century bell.

The streets of Rocamadour iStock





At the top of the municipality is the castle. It is a medieval fortress that only has the walls and a garden open to the public. Its interior remains closed, since it is private property. It is precisely on the walls where we can enjoy spectacular views of Rocamadour and the surroundings of the Causses du Quercy Regional Natural Park.

Additionally, you can do the way of the crossa route through different stations of the Via Crucis. At each of the points along this route, various stages of the Passion of Christ are represented.

