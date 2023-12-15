Some 60 Senegalese without work permits, most of them from Dakar, arrived this December in the Lleida municipality of Guissona. Most of them are settling in the apartments of the 517 residents of the municipality who are of the same nationality. Even so, the arrival of these people is overwhelming the municipality's social services. The mayor, Jaume Ars (Junts), has asked for help from both the Generalitat and the Government subdelegation since the City Council is “overwhelmed.”

7,800 residents live in the Lleida town of Guissona and 53% of them are migrants. The high percentage of residents born outside of Spain is none other than the need for labor at the Guissona Food Group (Bonarea), which has been a demand for decades for those migrants seeking to make a living. Many arrive by word of mouth, but do not take into account the bureaucratic issues and the need to have a work permit (without which the food group does not hire anyone). In 2022, Guissona became the Catalan Ukraine after hundreds of people flocked there fleeing the war. This is the case of the recent arrivals from Senegal.

“The different communities meet periodically with the Council. We have a social and intercultural cohesion table and the last time we met was three weeks ago. There the leader of the Senegalese community warned us that he had news that many of his compatriots, who had arrived in the Canary Islands by cayuco, were going to show up in the municipality. The next day, five arrived and then there were days of ten or twelve,” Ars recalled to EL PAÍS. “Every time they arrive, we open a file for them and register them so they have access to healthcare. The problem is that some arrive undocumented and we cannot do it. We need help from the subdelegation and it is not arriving,” he denounces.

In these weeks 61 people have arrived. There are no minors and their ages are between 20 and 40 years old. All of them are men except one woman and only five have been able to start the political asylum procedures and will be able to work. The rest have been registered as long as they had a passport. Ars also asks the consulate to make passports for those who do not have one.

“Every day at 9:00 we meet with the new arrivals and thanks to Cáritas and the Red Cross we give them food and clothing. The problem is that it is not enough. Furthermore, now they are living in apartments belonging to compatriots and the situation is unsustainable,” maintains the mayor. The leader of the Senegalese community has already sent messages to his compatriots asking them to stop going to Guissona; Even so, in the City Council there is fear and a great feeling of “being alone” in the face of a situation that is not new for Guissona.

In February 2022, about 300 Ukrainians landed in the municipality fleeing the war. Guissona did exactly the same as this month and first registered all the migrants. On that occasion, there were fifty minors who also had to be given places in the municipality's schools.

On the other hand, sources from the Government Delegation assure that before December 31, the emergency accommodation contracted in hotels in Catalonia will be closed – especially in Blanes and Lloret de Mar (Girona) – to serve Africans derived from the Canary Islands after the migration crisis that took place at the end of October. The majority of these migrants from Senegal and Gambia have continued their migratory route to France, to other municipalities in Spain (such as Guissona) or have been referred to the Naval Hospital of Cartagena, a barracks in Alcalá de Henares or military pavilions in Carabanchel. .

