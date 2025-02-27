The small town with a medieval castle in Aragon to plan a spring getaway

Needed in the Ribagorza region, in the province of Huesca, Benabarre is a town with a special charm that combines history, nature and tradition. Its medieval castle, located in a strategic point of the town, becomes the centerpiece of a perfect getaway for those who enjoy knowing heritage and quiet plans.

It looks like island, but is in Aragon: an impressive waterfall at the foot of the mountains

With the arrival of spring, Benabarre dresses with vibrant colors, the weather is softened and the cobbled streets invite you to walk without hurry. His historical legacy, the richness of his natural environment and the authenticity of his customs make him an ideal destination to disconnect and immerse himself in the essence of the Aragonese Pyrenees.

A castle with centuries of history

Benabarre Castle, also known as the Castle of the Condes of Ribagorza, is the great emblem of the municipality. Its origin dates back to the 10th and XI centuries, when the fortress served as a defensive bastion in a border territory. After the Christian conquest in 1062 by King Ramiro I, the castle was consolidated as a key point in the county defense.

During the fourteenth century, Benabarre became the capital of Ribagorza County and the fortress acquired even more relevance. Inside, a Romanesque church was built that later evolved towards the Gothic style. Over the centuries, reforms and restorations have been carried out in the castle that today allow to admire its well -preserved structure and its privileged location with panoramic views.

In 2006, the Castle was declared a cultural interest, which promoted its restoration and value. Today, walking through its walls and corners allows you to imagine life in medieval times and enjoy a unique perspective of the Ribagorzano landscape. Their towers and battlements evoke times of gentlemen and battles, offering visitors an authentic experience that transports them centuries ago.

In addition, the castle houses cultural exhibitions and events throughout the year, which makes it a point of continuous interest. From medieval recreations to concerts and thematic fairs, strength is an activity center in the town. Your access is conditioned for visitors, with informative panels that allow you to know their history in a didactic and entertaining manner.





Historic center from Benabarre

Beyond the castle, the old town of Benabarre is a delight for visitors. Its cobbled streets, with stone facades and wrought iron balconies, invite you to discover corners full of history. The parish church of Santa María la Mayor, built in the 18th century, stands out for its architecture and its collection of sacred art.

In spring, touring the historic center is an even more pleasant experience. The terraces of the bars and restaurants begin to be filled with life and the local market offers native products such as artisanal cheeses, sausages and traditional sweets.

In addition, small local shops offer crafts and products made in the region, which allows visitors to take a unique memory of their passage through Benabarre. One of the most representative spaces of the old town is the Plaza Mayor, where events and fairs are held throughout the year. This nerve point is ideal to relax and observe the leisurely rhythm of the people.

Benabarre’s natural environment offers various options for lovers of outdoor activities. The hiking routes that start from the town allow them to enter mountain landscapes, forests and rivers that reflect the beauty of the ribagorza. In addition, the proximity to the natural space of the Montsec of Aragon makes it an ideal starting point for activities such as hiking, cycling and astronomical observation.

The well -marked paths allow to explore the local flora and fauna, with strategic viewpoints from where you can contemplate the grandiosity of the Aragonese Pyrenees. For those looking for a more adventurous experience, there are climbing routes and aquatic activities in nearby reservoirs, which allow combining sports and contact with nature.

Traditions also play an essential role in Benabarre’s identity. Among the most emblematic festivities is the Ball dels Salvatges, a historical recreation with dance, music and theater that revives key episodes of the local past. This celebration, together with other cultural and gastronomic events, reinforces Benabarre’s connection with his history and his community.

Neither the pasiegos nor that of Liébana: what to see in the Cantabria Valley that exceeds 2,000 meters high



Holy Week and Patronage Festivities are moments when the people charge a festive and cozy atmosphere, with decorated streets and activities that involve residents and visitors.