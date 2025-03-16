The Navarra Foral Community It has two municipalities within the list of the ‘most beautiful peoples in Spain’, which are Roncal and Ujué. Although only these two locations have achieved the prestigious decoration, the truth is that in the entire Navarrese territory there are many villas with immeasurable beauty who are worthy of a visit, as is the case with the precious Etxalar population, located just in the Border with France.

Although it has just over 800 inhabitants, this town located in the Las Cinco Villas region It is one of the most picturesque peoples of all the merindad of Pamplona, ​​since it combines a splendid natural environment with the Most traditional Navarra architecture. Of course, its heritage is not the only thing that makes this municipality special, but its neighbors have a Palomas hunting way very peculiar. Therefore, it is one of the best Rural Tourism Destinations of the whole community.

Etxalar, the purest Navarra essence near Pamplona

Etxalar town, in Navarrra Etxalar City Council

As stated on the website of the town hall, the vast majority of houses that make up the URBAN CASE OF ETXALAR They are built with stone and wood, And some of them have been standing for centuries, such as Iñarrea house and his cruise, or those of Landaburua and Iriondoa, among others. In addition, it also has a beautiful religious architecture, highlighting the Church of the Assumption of Mary and the beautiful hermitage of the Santa Cruz, located in the vicinity of the municipality.

In the town you can also enjoy an incredible natural space, although some structures may call the attention of tourists who approach the people. It’s about well -known Etxalar palomera, in which Hunt to pigeons with a network Following a tradition of more than half a millennium of history and has become the symbol of the town. They are placed between the Mendikarri and Atxuria mountains, and although they are prohibited in the rest of Spain, In the town they have been able to maintain thanks to the great roots that are made towards them.

Palomeras in the town of Exalar, in Navarra Etxalar City Council

In addition, the impressive environment surrounding Etxalar is also very conducive to incredible hiking routes, Like a magnificent 4.3 kilometers circular itinerary that goes to the hermitage of the Holy Cross and that runs through fascinating enclaves. All this makes the Navarra town a Authentic peace back and an ideal destination for nature lovers and rural tourism.





How to get to Etxalar

To get to Etxalar from Pamplona, ​​you just have to take the road that joins the Navarra capital with the city of Irún (N-121-A) and then get out of the NA-4400 regional road and travel the four kilometers that lead to the town, according to the local town hall itself. The journey is Only an hour.

