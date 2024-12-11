The small town of Huesca with a Romanesque monastery and a pier

Located in the region of Ribagorza, northeast of the province of Huesca, is Sopeira. This picturesque town, with barely 100 inhabitants, hides among its mountainous landscapes a wealth of heritage that makes it an ideal destination for lovers of cultural tourism and tranquility. Among its main attractions are the Monastery of Santa María de Alaón, a Romanesque jewel, and its pier, a unique corner that connects with the Escales reservoir.

Surrounded by the mountains of the Aragonese Pyrenees, it is located on the banks of the valley of the Noguera Ribagorzana river, which meanders creating landscapes. The Escales reservoir, whose crystal-clear waters reflect the surrounding mountains, adds a touch of serenity to the environment, making the town an ideal place for those looking to disconnect from the urban bustle.

The natural environment offers numerous opportunities for lovers of outdoor activities. From hiking trails that lead to natural viewpoints to the possibility of practicing water sports in the reservoir, Sopeira is a place where nature becomes the main protagonist. In spring and summer, the colors of the forests contrast with the intense blue of the water.





One of the main attractions of the place is the Monastery of Santa María de Alaón, a Romanesque masterpiece dating from the 11th century. This architectural complex, declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, represents a living testimony of the medieval history of the region. Its location next to the river and surrounded by mountains gives it an air of serenity that transports visitors to another time.

The monastery church, with its characteristic basilical plan and semicircular apse, is a perfect example of the Lombard Romanesque style. Inside, the stones preserve the echo of centuries of history, and its sober decoration highlights its architectural forms.

Visitors can tour this monument and discover not only its artistic wealth, but also its role as a strategic point on the pilgrimage route that connected the Pyrenees with the Camino de Santiago. For those who enjoy history and architecture, this monastery is a mandatory stop.

The Sopeira pier, located in the Escales reservoir, is another of the municipality’s highlights. This small pier, surrounded by nature, offers a different experience for visitors. From here it is possible to embark on kayak trips or practice paddle surfing, activities that allow you to enjoy the environment from a different perspective.





The reservoir, with its calm waters, is ideal for both beginners and those already experienced in water sports. In addition, its proximity to the town center makes it accessible for families and groups of friends who want to enjoy a different day.

Between the Monastery of Santa María de Alaón and the Escales dam there is a historical construction that crosses the water outlet of the reservoir. Three semicircular arches that descend from the left bank to the right are preserved from its original structure. The largest arch, located at one of the ends, is especially notable, which was probably the central one in its original design. This detail suggests that the bridge had at least two additional arches that would have been modified over time.

The dating of the bridge, linked to the documented existence of the Sopeira castle and the monastery, indicates that this work served as a strategic link over the Noguera Ribagorzana river in the 9th century. This architectural vestige is further testimony to the rich history that surrounds Sopeira and its surroundings.

Sopeira is also a starting point for various hiking routes that run through the surrounding area. One of the most popular routes is the one that leads to the Cueva de la Foradada, a natural formation that offers panoramic views of the valley and the reservoir. This path, of moderate difficulty, is ideal for those who want to combine physical exercise with contemplation of nature.





Sopeira keeps its traditions alive. Local festivities, such as the pilgrimage to the Monastery of Santa María de Alaón, are an example of the devotion and community spirit that defines its inhabitants. These celebrations, which include music, dance and activities for all ages, are an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in local life and learn about their customs up close.

It is a perfect example of how a small town can offer a rich and varied experience to its visitors. Its combination of historical heritage, natural beauty and recreational options make it a destination for both short breaks and longer stays. This small corner of Huesca invites you to explore, discover and disconnect.