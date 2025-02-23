In Spain we can discover a large list of interior municipalities that we must visit. It is in the province of Cuenca where we find some of the most interesting. This place of Castilla-La Mancha It is almost unknown to many who have only visited the tourist areas of the capital, that is, the Hanging houses, The Iron Bridge of San Pablo either The Church of the Virgen de la Luz.

Huete He is one of the villages of Cuenca in which he will be scheduled by his architectural heritage. Monasteries, convents, remains of walls, houses-palacios, churches, museums, towers, and even a Roman mine that is just a few kilometers from the center of the town.

What to see in Huete

Huete’s most emblematic building is Merced Monastery. It was built between the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries on the remains of another previous building. In its walls we find two differentiated spaces. On the one hand, it is The old monastic area that, today, it is publicly owned by some municipal units, and on the other, it is The church of San were.

The interior of the Merced monastery. Huete Tourism

Another important monastery of the Cuenca town is the Convent of Jesus and Maryknown as the Christ. It was founded in the second half of the 16th century, but it is currently the Huete Photography Museum of the Antonio Pérez Foundation.





On the other hand, we have Our Lady of Atienza. It was declared a monument in 1982 and was one of the oldest parishes of the ten that this municipality came to have. It was built in the second half of the thirteenth century, but it was sank today there is only a part of what the old ship was.

Our Lady of Atienza. Huete Tourism

The Church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, that of San Pedro either San Nicolás El Real de Medinaare other religious places that can be visited in Huete. In the municipality you can also discover Casas-Palacio such as the of the counts of Garcinarro. They have one of the most famous facades of the place. It stands out for its elegance and the shield that supports the lintel.





Its current facade was built in 1730 on a previous house. It has two heights, a stone cover and is organized around a balcony. One of the characters that came to stay here was the King Felipe III. Currently, it has become A rural hotel.

Located just a few kilometers from Huete are the Lapis Specularis mines. These are Roman mines that constitute one of the oldest sets in the world, but also the best preserved. He Lapis specularis It is a crystallized mineral that has a laminar structure and is large. It is commonly known within the region as a mirror or mirror.

