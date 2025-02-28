The city of Barcelona It is undoubtedly an impressive destination to do tourism, since it combines a Enviable architectural heritage (Proof of this is the Holy Family) with countless leisure options, and all this on the banks of the Mediterranean. Of course, the capital of Catalonia is the second most populous city in Spain, so sometimes it is preferred to disconnect for a few days and enjoy a Wonderful escape of rural tourism a few kilometers from the metropolis.

Not much distance from the city of Cajal there are impressive peoples in which tranquility reigns and that they are perfect to spend a few days of relaxation at the same time that incredible places are visited. A clear example is Bagà, a town of only 2,000 neighbors in which the medieval spirit It is still present in all its corners. In addition, it is nestled In a natural park and has a legendary history, So it is ideal to spend a weekend to alone a hour and a half of the city.

Bagà and the legend of Galcerán

Pueblo de Bagà, in the province of Barcelona Getty images

Bagà is located in the Bergadá region, In the natural park of the Cadí-Moixeró, And although there is evidence of the human presence in this area from prehistory, when the people really expanded to what is currently known In the Middle Ages. In those centuries, the town had great importance in the area, since it was related to the Catalan nobility, and among those members of high Alcurnia was a legendary hero whose spirit is still very present.

The main family of the town were The Pinós, And among all the lineage there is a member of the dynasty that stands out above others: Galcerán II of Pinós. In 1147, during the Conquest of Almería, The Admiral was imprisoned in a prison in southern Spain, but for Work and grace of San Esteban He was released and thus could prevent a hundred Bagà maidens from being delivered to enemy hands.

What to see in Bagà: History and nature in equal parts

Portella Tower in Bagà, Barcelona Getty Images/Istockphoto

Such is the importance of these two figures today that The main square of the town is named after the famous noble; In fact, in the midst of it a statue is erected in his honor. For its part, the main temple of Bagà is the Church of San Esteban, dating from the fourteenth century and is one of the main attractions of a Historic center already spectacular.

Among the remains of old walls from the town and the street frame full of stones houses, other medieval wonders can be visited, such as its beautiful castle or the bridge That stands on the Bastareny river, and that is that walking through the streets of Bagà is embarking on a time trip. Nor must the beautiful miss Sant Joan del Avellanet church or the Catarism Interpretation Center, and the Villa served as refuge for this civilization In the thirteenth century.





In addition, being nestled in an impressive natural park in the pre -pyrenees, Bagà is an ideal place for lovers of hiking routes, And it is that from the surroundings of the town they leave incredible itineraries that run through spectacular places. Those who enter nature will discover steep environments, waterfalls and streams that make this town a real paradise.

