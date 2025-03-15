Castilla-La Mancha It is one of the autonomous communities of Spain in which we can do quality rural tourism. It is ideal to enjoy a weekend getaway away from the jaleo of the big city. It is precisely in the Province of Albacete where we find some of the places where the nature that surrounds it reigns. This is the case of Villamaleaa town that is in the Manchuela region and limits with the Cuenca province.

One of the most characteristic aspects of this Manchego people is that it is bathed by waters of the Júcar rivers and Cabriel. And not only that, but one of his greatest charms is that he is within the Las Hoces del Cabriel Nature Reservewhere nature is spectacular.

What to see in Villamalea

If something stands out in Villamalea is the Church of the Assumption. It is a religious building of Baroque style that dates from the seventeenth century. It has a large ship covered by vaults of lunetos and is divided into four sections, a semicircular head and a high chorus to the feet. Outside is where a beautiful tower that gives all force to this set that, in addition, is declared as Cultural Interest Good.

The Church of the Assumption. Tourism of Castilla-La Mancha

Although it is not the only architectural construction that stands out in the small town, the Conception hermitage It is another essential place. Built in the seventeenth century you can boast of conserving A beautiful Mudejar -style craft. This space is also declared as a good of cultural interest.





One of Villamalea’s natural jewels is Los Angeles Cave. The path to arrive begins in the San Antón hermitage. It is a pilgrimage place that is located about three kilometers from the town that is accessed by an asphalted path. The Route PR -AB 40 -Cueva de los Ángeles It has an average difficulty, 15 kilometers away and a duration of approximately four hours.

The tour begins by down the hermitage until the SOURCE OF SAN ANTÓN To take a path with an incredible landscape surrounded by olive trees and almond trees. Then we will meet the Carrilladassome footprints in the rocks that have arisen through the passage of the wheels of the cars.

On that path, we continue for the Rambla del Aguaa place that stands out for that vegetation so typical of the Cabriel’s Hoces Natural Reserve. The final prize is the Los Angeles cave, a space full of green, with a waterfall where the brightness of the water fills everything.

