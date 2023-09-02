Flamenco does not live outside of the marketing trends that the times impose and demand. The disappearance of the physical disc is only part of it: only a small group of select artists are of interest to the record companies that publish and promote them, a flaw that a few heroic and small labels with very limited editions try to cover. Meanwhile, digital platforms, as well as YouTube channels of the artists themselves, become an obligatory alternative to make their works known, with the counterpart of becoming righteous thermometers of the diffusion of their works.

Among other disciplines, the concert guitar, which has traditionally been the natural vehicle for the evolution of flamenco music, in addition to the sound that perhaps most identifies us as a country beyond our borders, faces this time without allowing, at any time, the creativity and the compositional or interpretive capacity of a generation recognized as very brilliant stops.

Jose Quevedo Pellet (Jerez, 49 years old) is a more than accredited guitarist and is in great demand in cante accompaniment —he is a regular with Marina Heredia or with Argentina—, as well as in record production, with works for the aforementioned cantaoras or for Miguel Poveda, among others. His intense activity in both fields has not prevented him from leading other projects, such as the instrumental group UHF (Ultra High Flamenco), with two edited recordings, or Caótico, in which he was accompanied live by the brass of a big band and that, despite the excellent reviews received, was not recorded on a record. After a first recording 10 years ago, Fluye, now launches its second, Fertilewhich dispenses with the physical disc and is exclusively available on digital platforms.

The guitarist José Quevedo ‘Bolita’, who has just self-released ‘Fértil’.

Always with a very tight and seamless touch, in which he seems not to allow himself a breath, Quevedo reaffirms in Fertile his own personality through the styles that identify the discipline: thus allowing himself a long and showy rondeña and showing off distinction in the canonical soleá. In other songs, such as the initial alegrías and the tanguillos, with which he tours places in the La Viña neighborhood of Cádiz, he offers very airy melodies. The bulerías refer to the compás of his land, and in the farruca, recorded live, he dares with Falla de The Three-Cornered Hat. Some Sevillian originals are dedicated to the Muñoz Alcón family (Manolo and Isidro Sanlúcar, Évora, Pichuli) to conclude the work with a free theme that supposes a kind of intimate dialogue with the six strings as a vehicle. Fertileperhaps a metaphor for creation, implies a commitment by the guitarist to the concept of concert and the composition of flamenco music.

José Carlos Gómez (Algeciras, 51 years old) stars in another case of editing outside the usual channels up to now. The new recording of him, footprints of godsustained by a nourished crowdfunding, is only available on the Apple Music platform and on its own website, where it can also be purchased in book format. In it we find texts by the guitarist himself and photos that tell of the relationship and encounters he had since he was a child with his idolized countryman, Paco de Lucía, who is the god that gives the album its name. The disciple’s autobiography and the master’s biography coexist in this way, since the former builds the musical work on milestones in the life of the latter.

An elegiac tone hovers over a recording that has a conceptual character, and that is tinged with sentimentality in many moments: the birth of the artist, in St. Francis Street, goes in the key of bulerías por soleá, a song that the guitarist illustrates with his voice. He will do it again in the song that evokes Paco’s meeting with Camarón, with the music of the canasteras that both created; and in the final bulerías that, with a chorus and chorus, sublimate the homage. There is time to commemorate through bulerías the arrival of the artist’s family in Madrid, ‘Calle Ilustración’, or his meeting with jazz musicians, ‘Un mundo nuevo’, which is illustrated with the guitar of Tito Alcedo from Cádiz. The Caribbean coast, which the guitarist loved so much, is recreated in a love theme (‘Xpu-Há’) slowly sustained with Diego Villegas’ harmonica. Immediately before, Gómez, at the point of greatest emotion, imagines the pain of the teacher at the loss of his parents, ‘Antonio and Luzía’. The supposed guide that the previous tour supposes is not essential to enjoy a work that can be heard blindly in the same and joyful way.

The flamenco guitar began to dialogue with wind instruments, specifically saxophones, almost a century ago, during the Second Republic. There are two names that recorded recordings: Fernando Vilches, who did it together with Don Ramón Montoya, and El Negro Aquilino, accompanied by Manolo de Badajoz or Sabicas. The Civil War interrupted a dialogue that would be resumed many years later, with the indisputable teaching of Jorge Pardo as an indisputable figure. After him, a new generation of thriving instrumentalists, among whom Diego Villegas (Sanlúcar de Barrameda, 35 years old) stands out, in great demand both for recordings and for shows. Proof of this activity is the Giraldillo distinction for the best solo instrument that he obtained at the Seville Flamenco Biennial in 2020.

After a first album from 2016 (Guide Bass), the young musician recently delivered a new work titled Five, the number of instruments he uses in his new work: flute, soprano and tenor saxes, harmonica and clarinet, the same ones that can be enjoyed in his vibrant live performances. The risk of loss of intensity due to the variety of registers vanishes thanks to a striking virtuosity and an interpretation full of nuances that are adapted to each of the flamenco styles that he approaches. Without losing their rhythmic structure, the songs take on flashes of symphonic rock or Andalusian rock with the help of the electroacoustic band that accompanies it, where the members of the group Glazz (José Recacha, Daniel Escortell and Javi Ruibal) are together with the flamenco guitarist Keko Baldomero or violinist Fernando Clemente, among others. The female choirs do not add anything — rather subtract — to a speech that stands on its own.

