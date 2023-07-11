What are the little red dots (small red dots, in English), the new type of galaxies that the telescope has discovered James Webb (J.W.S.T.)? We are facing a story that has not yet ended and that, for now, has lasted a year. We can summarize it in four words: we don’t know; still.

Science is often convoluted, and not only the astrophysics that concerns us in cosmic void. The adjective is applicable to all fields of research. It is normal that the progress in our knowledge does not follow a straight path and comes to fruition in a short time and in a simple way. In fact, much of the work that we scientists have is based on putting sticks in the wheels of our progress, looking for everything we can that can debunk a scientific theory, and exploring new paths at the same time. We do this critical objective (by inspection and crucial) as soon as a theory is put on the table, and also years later. This is exactly what is happening with the studies that are being published on the formation of galaxies throughout the life of the universe, in this the first year of full operation of the JWST.

The second consideration is purely astrophysics, in fact, cosmological. Every time we launch a new observatory into space or start up a new telescope on the ground, the universe surprises us. We always think that we have already explored such a high fraction of the age of the universe that we should begin to see the first stars. And it is that we already know galaxies that were there when the universe was only 2% of its current age. In other words, each time we must be closer to seeing galaxies so, so far away that the stars that compose them must have (practically) only hydrogen and helium, the components that we describe as primordial, which were there five minutes later. of the Big Bang, according to our most advanced models. In those first stars we would not see elements heavier than helium, which are formed inside stars or in supernova explosions. But we are too naive, and the universe continually reminds us of it.

More information

This is indeed the great result, without much discussion in the scientific community, that JWST has produced in the first year, in which we did not expect the barrage of distant galaxy discoveries that we have witnessed. But we already talked about that recently. Today we are dealing with slightly closer galaxies, which formed when the universe was between 5% and 10% of its current age (who knows where they are today, that is another story) and which have unique properties, we did not know before (almost) nothing the same.

In the first images taken by the James Web with the NIRCam instrument, small and faint objects appeared that no telescope had previously detected, not even the hubble or the large terrestrial telescopes such as GTC, Keck or ALMA. We call them objects, for now, because they are so small in size that we couldn’t know a priori if they were galaxies, stars, or something else in the Milky Way. They are not extremely abundant, but they have been appearing in all the data taken in this first year of operation of the observatory. They are called very red objects, not only because they were not detected in the optical or near-infrared light that the hubblebut also because their brightness is more intense the redder the filter in which we observe them with our own James Webb. They are small and they are red, so we call them little red dotsWe astrophysicists have not had much literary imagination here.

The first interpretation that was given of the nature of these objects came to the magazine Nature on July 25, 2022, just two weeks after James Webb began to give data to all the astrophysicists in the world. In this article, which was not accepted until December 31 after being evaluated by external referees, these objects were presented as ultramassive galaxies, as much or more than the Milky Way, but that they were already formed when the universe was less than 1,000 million years old. years (7% of their current age) and were much smaller than our galaxy, at least 20 times. There was a big uproar in the scientific community because they were too massive; some even appeared to have more mass than is available to form galaxies anywhere in the universe. It is as if a car were built in a car factory that has more metal than will fit in the entire factory. There was talk that they would “break cosmology”, as if something in our general vision of the universe, of what we know about its content in matter and energy, was fundamentally wrong.

From that first article, others emerged in which new galaxies of this type and alternative analyzes of the same data and other new ones were presented. It was no longer so clear that they were very massive galaxies, but the alternative interpretations were not very normal either.

Three Extraordinary Explanations

One option was that the light from these galaxies was not completely dominated by star emission, as is usual, but rather by very hot interstellar gas. Interstellar gas is present in the space between stars (and that is a lot, since stars occupy a tiny volume in a galaxy). In that gas, which is not very dense, on the order of a quadrillion times less dense than that of our atmosphere, it was found that there were large amounts of oxygen, in addition to the primordial hydrogen (and helium, although this element is more difficult to detect). . Part of the redness of these galaxies was due to the presence of very hot oxygen, so hot that it was ionized: it had lost two of its 8 electrons, torn from each atom by the energy they receive. The result is that the galaxies did not have to be as massive as initially claimed: they could have fewer stars, but a lot of gas emitting at very particular wavelengths in red bands. Also, these galaxies seemed to have interstellar dust, which made them even redder, because dust eats photons, preferably blue ones.

But the controversy over the little red dots it didn’t stop there. Now, the new data of the last few weeks is indicating that the emission of at least some of these objects may not even be due directly to stars, or to stars that heat that ionized oxygen-rich gas that we mentioned in the paragraph former. Both the velocities of these hot gas clouds and the emission at the reddest wavelengths reached by the James Webb, with MIRI instrument that directly sees the energy emitted by the dust (not that it detects it because it absorbs energy), they seem to indicate that supermassive black holes may exist in these objects. They would be almost as big (by mass) as that of the Milky Way, surrounded by material, gas and dust, which heats up to high temperatures (hundreds of degrees for dust, thousands of degrees for gas) and emits infrared light. They are very large and were already present in a very young universe.

So what are the little red dots? Well, we don’t know. Right now we have three possibilities, perhaps there are some more that we have not thought of. It is time to advance in parallel in the three lines of investigation, trying to invalidate all of them. That is the scientific method: devise a theory or several to explain what surrounds us and try to prove that they are false. If we succeed, we will have to find another explanation (or, more often, complement the existing one). If we do not manage to invalidate the interpretation of the data, we can affirm that we are closer to the truth. Or that we have not been smart and imaginative enough; we would lack knowledge, then, to know how to invalidate the theory.

In this case, one way would end up asking where so much mass of stars comes from, another way would end up asking how it is possible that oxygen is so abundant and bright, and another where those black holes, already so large, would come from in that universe so young. In any case, we are presented with many more questions than answers: we have a lot of work ahead of us and a lot of new data to obtain with the James Webb.

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillions of atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology, and Eva Villaverresearch professor at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.