Speaking during the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said, “It has become clear to me that this is not my time,” and added, “After much prayer and thought, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president.”

According to polls, intentions to vote for Pence are limited to 3.8 percent, according to the specialized website FiveThirtyEight, and his hopes are practically non-existent in the face of former President Donald Trump, who appears to be the most likely to win the nomination for his party, despite his legal troubles.

Pence did not give any indications of his support for any of the candidates in his speech, the impact of which came as a surprise to those present.

The eight Republican candidates are scheduled to speak at the forum at the end of the week, especially Trump, who is leading in the polls, and his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

After years of loyalty to Trump, Pence changed his position after supporters of the Republican billionaire stormed Congress on January 6, 2021.

Pence had decided to run in the Republican primary elections against the former president, but his chances seemed slim from the beginning.

Trump’s supporters consider him a “traitor” because he approved in Congress the victory of Joe Biden for the presidency in 2020.