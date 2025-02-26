The small city of Sicily that has given rise to sweet madness for the pistachio

The pistachio has become an ingredient of the most popular in pastry in recent years in Spain. It is usual to find sweets and desserts that include the sweet cream of this dry fruit among its most demanded flavors with the most traditional cream or chocolate.

The pistachios, good allies against diabetes

On February 26, a perfect excuse to inquire into the origin of this dry fruit with important health benefits for its antioxidant properties and that help the proper functioning of the heart is established as the celebration of World Pistachio Day.

The pistachio, the “green gold” of Sicily

In Spain, the pistachio cream has had a recent popularity, but in Italy it is the most traditional, being a specialty of the most common especially in Sicily, the island where one of the locations is located where one of the best is cultivated Nuts.

Specifically we talk about Bronte, a town located on the slopes of the Etna volcano, in the province of Catania, and which has the privilege of cultivating the pistachio with Denomination of Protected Origin (DOP)designated in 2009, which is called “Green Gold”.

It is not surprising, because this population has Arab origin, being the pistachio one of the crops that would have introduced over its arrival. And it is that the first indications of this dry fruit were found in ancient Persia, about the year 6750 AC, in the known as excavation in Jerome, Iraq currently.

In the lands of volcanic floor of Bronte, the pistachio has found a favorable natural habitat for this plant that does not need much water or special care, and that has its collection every two years, in odd, between the end of August and the beginning of September.

Bronte, at the foot of the nature of Etna

The town of Bronte has the pistachio as one of its great claims, with the festival held every year at the end of September, the Sagra of the pistacchioand that meets premises and tourists, but it is not the only thing we find in this population of Sicily, on the slope of Etna next to the Simeto River Valley. In fact, its location between reserves and natural parks Like the Park of Etna, the Nebrodi Park and the reserve of the Serra del Re, they make a special place in which a rich production of citrus, cereals, nuts and olive trees stands out.

The Arab origin of this municipality can be seen walking through its narrow streets of the historic center, as well as interesting monuments such as the Capizzi Collegein the baroque style of the eighteenth century, the Church dedicated to the Trinity of the 16th century, the Church of San Giovanniin the Renaissance style, or the Annunziata Churchalso belonging to the 16th century.