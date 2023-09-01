With the withdrawal of the latest issue on the History of Cartagena from her showcase, María Ruiz, the owner of the Librería Centro, closes a cycle of forty years investing in culture and books. The lack of relief and interest in maintaining this type of business by businessmen are behind the closure of another small business in the old town. And there are fewer and fewer.

With the disappearance of this general bookstore, due to retirement, in the historic center, only one of the same characteristics remains, of the many that came to populate the streets in the seventies and eighties. Since it opened in 1983, it was always on Santa Florentina street, until 2016, when it was moved to its current location, in Plaza Juan XXIII, for “space issues,” Ruiz confesses. This small businesswoman is 71 years old and after several attempts to transfer the business, she has now decided to close it and rest. «There were interested people, but that did not materialize. I have endured six years, because I like what I do, but now it’s time to do other things, “he told LA VERDAD.

María Ruiz already has its doors closed to the public. Now she is dedicated to collecting the last books that are left on the shelves and returning them to the publishers. By her store are still the latest copies of Historia de Cartagena edited by several local bookstores, including hers and Escarabajal. None is left open. They say that the closure of a bookstore is a cultural disaster, but she doesn’t see it that way, because she says that there will always be somewhere to buy a good book. With her goodbye, small businesses continue in free fall and are on their way to disappearing, at least in the historic center.