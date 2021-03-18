Ten associations of local businesses have launched a campaign this week on the occasion of Father’s Day to encourage purchases in stores, in which they give away ‘scratch cards’ with 50 cash prizes.

The president of the Femuac Trade Federation, Santiago Vera, explained that it was not necessary to make any minimum purchase and that in the ‘scratch cards’ there are ten prizes of 50 euros, another ten of 20 euros, and thirty of 10 euros, which in total they add 1,000 euros; plus a prize of 500 euros that will be raffled on March 24 in a 7TV program. To qualify for those 500 euros, those interested have to enter a code that they will find on the web page that appears on the campaign poster, and that they have to fill in the requested data, said Santiago Vera.

Almost 550 businesses from the Platería-Traperia, Triángulo, El Carmen, Santa Eulalia, Beniaján-COBE, Zarandona, Cabezo de Torres, Llano de Brujas, Sangonera la Verde and Vistalegre-Belén associations participate in this campaign.