The public hospital continues to overheat. While the players in the sector are still facing the pandemic, the CGT, SUD and CGC unions, as well as various groups such as Inter-Urgences and Inter-Hôpitaux call for mobilization on Thursday. Since the dynamic of the fight started two years ago, no fundamental change is on the horizon. If the Ségur de la santé distributed a few salary crumbs, on the other hand, it generated discrimination for medico-social workers and hospital practitioners. “We need equal treatment for all, the attractiveness of the professions depends on it. A good number of staff have left the hospital, bed closures continue in Nantes, Nancy … echoes Mireille Stivala, secretary general of the CGT health during a press conference, Monday. There is a lack of social dialogue with the government. “

After the mess of masks and the lack of PCR tests, the current vaccination campaign, which is taking place at a widely criticized slowness, now seems to crystallize the excesses of the system. Between two injections at the Hôtel-Dieu, Patrick Pelloux, president of the Association of emergency physicians of France (Amuf), explodes: “There is a big supply problem, the government must react! People over 75 are told they can come, but there aren’t doses for everyone! “

Delays in delivery are also of concern to Carole Poupon, vice-president of Hospital Practitioners Action (APH). “We hear that the time for the second injection, which must be 21 days, tends to lengthen. I wouldn’t want it to come down to three months, as is sometimes the case in Great Britain. It will no longer have any value. “ While the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) had to postpone injections for its staff, given the low doses available, Pierre Schwob, from the Inter-Urgences collective, nurse at Beaujon hospital in Clichy (Hauts -de-Seine), notes that the prescriptions are changing strangely: “The second dose can be from 21 days to six weeks. With a bottle, we can fill 6 doses against 5 before. “

In places, it is also the arms that are lacking to carry out this campaign. This observation of doctors echoes a survey by the CGT conducted among 190 establishments which shows that a 12% increase in staff would be necessary. As Thierry Amouroux, from SNPI CFE-CGC reminds us: “If a certain number of positions remain vacant, it is because people do not want to work with a nurse for 180 residents in an Ehpad. “

If today’s mobilization promises to be followed in Toulouse or Metz, this dialogue of the deaf with the government is already generating an abundance of struggles. After the indefinite strike by hospital practitioners on January 11, they continue with the “Mondays of anger”. Actions in the medico-social sector, excluded from the increase of 183 euros of the Ségur of health, should also punctuate this beginning of the year. CR