Salud had planned to inject the first puncture to 8,000 teachers during this week, but now they will have to wait at least 15 days Teachers who were to be vaccinated in the Cabezo Beaza pavilion receive the news. / LV

The decision of the Ministry of Health to suspend vaccination with the AstraZeneca drug this Monday afternoon was announced while hundreds of essential workers waited to receive the puncture in the Region of Murcia. Minister Carolina Darias’ proposal was accepted by the communities in an extraordinary Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

At that same time, the doses were being administered in many places in the Region, such as Murcia and Cartagena. In fact, the afternoons are used to vaccinate teachers and thus not interrupt the class schedule. In the Cabezo Beaza pavilion several dozen people heard the news when they had come to their appointment to receive the vaccine.

The decision to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca was taken “immediately and preventively” after the last cases of fatal thrombi detected in the Nordic countries. This Monday, France, Germany and Italy also stopped the inoculations. AstraZeneca’s drug will delay the essential workers campaign. Some 8,000 teachers were due to receive the first dose this week. Nevertheless, it will not affect people over 80 years of age and large dependents, who are pricked the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.