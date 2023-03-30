The International Monetary Fund expects the Jordanian economy to grow by about 2.7 percent this year.

About two weeks ago, Standard & Poor’s Global kept the Kingdom’s sovereign credit rating at B+/B, and indicated that Jordan is moving forward with reforms aimed at boosting investment, expanding the tax base and targeting corruption, expecting to reduce financial imbalances in the coming years.

Commenting on the decision of Standard & Poor’s Global, Jordanian Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Issis said that it reflects confidence in the accelerated reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund.

The past months witnessed a number of agencies raising the country’s credit rating or keeping it unchanged, including Moody’s, which last November revised its outlook on the Kingdom from stable to positive.

The International Monetary Fund said at the end of last year that progress in structural reforms has fortified the economy from shocks, supported macroeconomic stability, and boosted Jordan’s growth in 2022, despite global economic turmoil.