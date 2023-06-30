Borsa, Iveco and Erg shine in Piazza Affari

Piazza Affari takes off as it hasn’t happened since 2008. As explained by the Radiocor economic agency, “the slowdown in inflation in the euro area and in the United States gave support to continental lists, which closed the session on the rise and the first six months of the year with good earnings and Milan pink jersey among the major European Stock Exchanges”.

In particular, Business Square closed trades up 1.08%, top since September 2008 when it defaulted Lehman Brothers. In Paris the Cac40 rose by 1.19% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 1.26%. As regards the data, inflation in the Eurozone is estimated at 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May and against expectations for a more limited reduction to 5.6%. In the United States, a In May, PCE inflation – the Federal Reserve’s favorite consumer prices – dropped to its lowest since April 2021.

