Power lines in the Parque del Alamillo, in Seville. The calculation in electrical installations, using complex numbers, allows them to have better performance. PACO PUENTES (THE COUNTRY)

By its name, we could think that imaginary numbers are a fanciful idea, that inhabits a magical world, parallel to our reality. However, they are neither more nor less tangible than any other type of number – mind you, their motivation is a bit more sophisticated than counting or dividing the field. His role, fundamental in many areas of mathematics, but also in physics and engineering, took centuries to be understood by the mathematical community.

Imaginary numbers were born in the 16th century, in the context of the study of polynomial equations such as x² + 1 = 0.

This equation has no solutions among the real numbers: there is no real number that, when multiplied by itself, equals -1. Faced with this limitation, mathematicians invented a number with this property, which they called i. The first to work with roots of negative numbers was Girolamo Cardano (Italy, 1501 — 1576), but it was Rafael Bombelli (Italy, 1526 — 1572) who developed the concept. However, the importance and influence of these works was limited and, for a long time, imaginary numbers were like that slightly annoying acquaintance with whom you have to live, but whom everyone tries not to pay too much attention to.

From the imaginaries are defined the complex numbers: are numbers of the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary number. The numbers a and b are called, respectively, the real part and the imaginary part of the complex number a + bi. For example, 2 + 3i or 1- i are complex numbers. We can also see real numbers as complex numbers with the imaginary part equal to zero.

One of the key aspects of complex numbers is that any polynomial has a number of complex roots – counting repetitions – equal to the degree of the polynomial, that is, the largest exponent to which the variable is raised. This statement is known as the fundamental theorem of algebra, and it was demonstrated for the first time, in parallel, by the amateur mathematician Jean-Robert Argand (France, 1768 – 1822) and the great mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss (Germany, 1777 – 1855), at the beginning of the s. XIX.

Over the centuries, complex numbers have gone from being a theoretical artifact devised to deal with the solution of polynomial equations to being a central element in virtually all areas of mathematics. For example, the well-known Riemann hypothesis —one of the clay institute millennium problemswhose solution is awarded a million dollars—relates the distribution of prime numbers to the points where a complex function vanishes —that is, it takes complex values—, called the Riemann zeta function, introduced by the mathematician Bernhard Riemann (Germany, 1826 — 1866) in 1859.

Beyond mathematics, complex numbers play a fundamental role in many branches of physics and engineering, especially those that study phenomena of an oscillatory nature (waves), such as quantum field theory, fluid mechanics or computer processing. of signals. An important case arises in electrical engineering, more specifically in the study of alternating current. This type of current – ​​the one we use at home – was largely developed by Nikola Tesla (Serbia, 1856 – 1943) and was crucial for the development of the Second Industrial Revolution, since it allowed the transport of large amounts of energy in a simple way. efficient.

Well, the oscillatory nature of alternating current causes certain magnitudes involved to have a behavior that can be easily explained using complex numbers. For example, the opposition to the flow of electric current, which is called impedance, is a complex number, where the real part represents the resistance and the imaginary part the reactance. The calculation of this type of electrical installations, using complex numbers, allows them to have better performance. Another example is triphasic installations –used for the transport of electricity and those assemblies that require a certain power–, which base their design on a simple algebraic property of the complex roots of unity.

In addition to this case, complicated calculations with sines and cosines appear in the description of many oscillatory phenomena, which are converted into simple algebraic manipulations using the language of imaginary numbers. To do this, Euler’s formula is used, which translates sines and cosines into expressions in terms of the exponential function, much easier to handle.

The history of complex numbers exemplifies a fundamental quality of mathematics: that a theoretical advance, apparently somewhat artificial, can become at the least expected moment, a pillar of technological progress that transcends mathematics.

Javier Aramayona He is a tenured scientist at the Higher Council for Scientific Research, a member of the ICMAT and co-director of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit.

George Escalante He is a building engineer, technical architect and secondary and high school teacher.

Helm Agate is coordinator of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems”.

