The market is always the final judge for industry, even more so when it comes to cars. The demonstration has come in recent years, with customer trends and brand choices that have led the four-wheel sector to radically change. The advent of the SUV has blown the bank, with various certainties also on the manufacturers side which have wavered and have led to choices to be made to chase a constantly changing market. The clear example is provided by the sales data of segment B cars in Europethe traditional compact and city cars such as the Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208 but also Toyota Yaris and Hyundai i20 which have long been the most purchased cars by motorists on the Old Continent are now slowly and inexorably slipping in the registration rankings.

According to the latest Data Force analysts, the sales of segment B (intended as traditional cars and not with high wheels) decreased by 17% to 1.23 million. In the same segment, for example, SUVs account for 1.43 million registrations, showing a small gap but with an ever-growing gap precisely in favor of small crossovers. To undermine the position of the traditional B segment then there are also compact SUVs, which offer space on board without increasing the size of the car too much. Ford’s decision to say goodbye to the Fiesta fits into this general picture as the Blue Oval’s willingness to push more on profitable cars despite the popularity of a model that is still famous despite the drastic drop in sales also due to the shortage of semiconductors and components.

If customers are moving towards small SUVs in fact, manufacturers are having to deal with the dilemma of keeping cars alive that represent and have represented a certainty in terms of sales and motorists’ preferences at a time when production costs and more stringent regulations have transformed them into cars that are particularly expensive from the construction point of view. The possible farewell to the Volkswagen Polo market, the future stop for the Audi A1 and other cases are the confirmation that profitability remains the tip of the balance to refer to in this particular historical moment. The ads of low cost cars in segment B which will arrive in the coming years, however, there is no shortage: VW itself but also other brands have anticipated some expansions of the range downwards but also in this case it will be essential to understand if the brands will be able to keep their promises, stopping the price below the fateful threshold of 25,000 euros. Today it seems difficult if not impossible, with price lists increasing rather than decreasing. Meanwhile, the pitiless photograph of a slow decline for compacts remains, even if we consider the electric ones already on the market which in any case account for only 6.3% of the shares among EVs in Europe. Fate doesn’t seem sealed but Fiesta’s farewell could be the prelude to the swan song of other models that have left their mark on the recent history of the car.