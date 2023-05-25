Kirchnerism is the son of a failure. In December 2001, with the flight by helicopter of President Fernando de la Rúa, the ultra-liberal economic model started by Carlos Saúl Menem ten years earlier collapsed. Five presidents succeeded each other in a week, poverty skyrocketed and anarchy threatened to destroy everything. Peronism, embodied in Eduardo Duhalde, embraced the hot potato. He devalued the currency, adjusted the economy, and distributed money among the hardest hit. Meanwhile, an unknown figure was emerging from the southern tip of Argentina. The governor of Santa Cruz province, Néstor Kirchner, had forged a strong provincial state structured around him and financed by oil royalties. When Duhalde had to choose a name in 2003 to put an end to his enemy Carlos Menem once and for all, he met Kirchner.

Peronism monopolized everything. He was so powerful that in those elections, the first after the corralito crisis, he presented three different candidates who added more than 60% of the votes. Néstor Kirchner was second, with 22%. But Carlos Menem, the winner of the first round, had a surprise in store: convinced of defeat in a tiebreaker, he dropped out of the race and ceded the presidency without competing to that almost unknown Patagonian governor without votes. On May 25, 2003, exactly 20 years ago, Kirchner was sworn in as president, mingling with the crowd, receiving a cut on his face as a result of a fortuitous blow with a camera, and proclaiming himself the helmsman of a new Argentina. Kirchnerism was born.

More information

On March 24, 2004, the date of commemoration of the 1976 military coup, Néstor Kirchner had the painting of one of its directors, the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla, taken down from the Military College. Thus, he embraced the banner of human rights, forgotten by President Carlos Menem after the pardons for the leaders of the dictatorship, and earned the respect of the left. The political dimension that this strategy had still endures: human rights organizations endorsed the Kirchner project, celebrated the annulment of the pardon laws managed by Kirchner and supported the new president without nuances. Kirchner had managed to establish himself as the benchmark for a left-wing Peronism nostalgic for the 1970s, which had first been a victim of the dictatorship and the neoliberal policies of another Peronism, the right-wing, represented by Menem. Kirchnerism had already achieved factual power in 2003 and only a year later it also had an epic and a story.

It is common in Argentine politics to say that Peronism governs with a tailwind and the opposition head on. Kirchner couldn’t have had better winds. He inherited from Duhalde an economy that was emerging from the rubble with parallel surpluses, a competitive currency resulting from devaluation, and incipient growth. Argentina’s GDP soon grew at 7% per year, poverty went from 50% to just over 30%, and public money flowed in large amounts to aid plans for the poorest. The Government based its growth model on incentives for internal consumption, a monetary issue to finance the deficit and a strict policy of external debt reduction. In January 2006, the president announced the cancellation, in a single payment and with reserves from the Central Bank, of the debt for 9,800 million dollars that Argentina had with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Outside the borders, the region was already seeing the benefits of China’s voracity for raw materials. Kirchner soon rode the wave of South American progressivism, which in an unprecedented conjunction of forces had protagonists in Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay. Those were the times of the “alca, to hell” that Hugo Chávez vociferated at the Summit of the Americas in Mar del Plata, in 2005, the one that George Bush had to abandon prematurely without being able to impose his idea of ​​a continental trade bloc.

Argentina lived good times. The president and his wife, Senator Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, ensured a transition of the bedroom that was consummated at the polls in the 2007 general elections with double the votes obtained in 2003. But the world was changing little by little. Kirchnerism lost its first major political battle against a powerful enemy in 2008. “The fight against the countryside”, as it was known, was a failed attempt to apply mobile withholdings to soybean exports. From the parliamentary defeat, which had the negative vote of the vice president, Julio Cobos, a more confrontational Kirchnerism emerged, with clear enemies: the big media, economic groups focused on the export sector and businessmen.

That confrontational epic still endures. Néstor Kirchner died unexpectedly in 2010 and his widow was re-elected a year later with more than 54% of the vote. The economic model was already showing signs of exhaustion. Inflation grew month by month as a result of financing the deficit with monetary issues, the boom of the commodities it faded and the international political scene became more and more adverse. The last years of Cristina Kirchner’s second term were one of resistance: the 2015 elections had to be reached with the economy afloat. The government applied a clamp on the foreign exchange market, devalued the currency, froze public utility rates and renegotiated part of the foreign debt, while creatively drawing inflation rates to hide the seriousness of the situation. Cristina Kirchner finally handed over power to a liberal, Mauricio Macri, and from the plain she elaborated the operational return.

In 2019, aware of her electoral limitations, Kirchner delegated the Peronist candidacy to Alberto Fernández, her husband’s former chief of ministers with whom she had been in confrontation for years. Her popularity was declining, but four years ago no one doubted that it was her and only she who should choose the representative of the movement at the polls. Fernández became president with her as her vice president, in a political monstrosity who soon suffered from her original sins and exploded into the air. This May 25, Kirchnerism celebrates its arrival at the Casa Rosada and Fernández is not even invited to the party in the Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Casa Rosada.

Kirchner still claims for himself the right to order the internal party, but is facing more and more critical voices due to the evident failure of his commitment to Fernández. The vice president is in a complex trap, forced to campaign against a government that is her work and still integrates. In a recent interview, she even accepted that she is fighting to keep alive the third of the voters who are totally loyal to her. It is not the scenario that she and her husband envisioned 20 years ago.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the latest news from the region.