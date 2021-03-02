The Sarkozye is surrounded. In addition to the investigations (Bygmalion, the alleged Libyan financing of the 2007 presidential campaign …) targeting the former head of state, the French justice piled up the files with complex ramifications which concern this right-wing businessman whose links with the world of the money are manifest and often glorified. The sentence pronounced against Nicolas Sarkozy by the Paris Criminal Court in reality only points to the tip of the judicial iceberg which threatens his clan. A decade that he left the Elysee Palace, a decade that business is going on for him and his henchmen. But the verdict denouncing a “Corruption pact” does not only condemn a former President of the Republic: it is on the authors of a whole series of political practices who do not care about probity that he discredits.

Among the relatives of Nicolas Sarkozy, they are indeed numerous to have had trouble with the magistrates. The list of the faithful lieutenants of the herald of ” Work more to earn more “ whose integrity is questioned is only too long: his lifelong friends Patrick Balkany and Claude Guéant, his marriage witness Nicolas Bazire, his lawyer Thierry Herzog, his former shadow adviser Patrick Buisson, his deputy to the ‘National Assembly Joëlle Ceccaldi-Raynaud… The findings among her former ministers (François Fillon, Eric Woerth, Christine Lagarde, Brice Hortefeux…) are the same. For thirty years, the right was them. Some names even appear in a multitude of cases ultimately constituting a system. Between the already convicted, the future judged and the indicted, the Sarkozyst family therefore has nothing to envy the Berlusconi clan. “This way of accepting the lack of exemplarity, of making a joke of it reminds me of what happened for years in Italy”, laments Élise Van Beneden, president of Anticor.

It is ultimately democracy that this “thug”, to use a term dear to Nicolas Sarkozy when he attacks thugs, has undermined. By its barbouzeries and its small arrangements between powerful friends, the Sarkozye only brought water to the mill of the followers of “all rotten”.