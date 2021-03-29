Papu Gomez became the great attraction of the winter market in the league. He arrived to make a difference in Sevilla and, for now, he tries to adapt to the harsh demands of the game system by Julen Lopetegui. He alternated starts with appearances from the bench. He played in three quarters, in the center of the field and even with almost total freedom to sign construction tasks. But your contribution is still far from expectations. The player knows, that already celebrates having managed to complete a match in its entirety in its last appearance in the League. Also Lopetegui, who insists that he must be more decisive on the field.

The two months of the Papu reflected intentions and potential what should go to more in Nervión. He played the eight League games in a row after making his debut on February 2 in the Cup against the Almeria and now he wants to consolidate himself as one of the coach’s main assets in this decisive stretch of the league championship. Without Champions or Cup, the competence for a place in the eleven of Lopetegui it seems brutal.

But in Nervión they want the figure of Papu to leave behind any expectations of the past. His role does not resemble too much to the one who starred in the Atalanta and this forces a conversion that will not be easy. Not meteoric either. Monchi’s bet claims that become a major player in this Lopetegui project in the medium term, when he manages to unfold his qualities and apply them to a style of play very different from the context of his recent past.

His shock to him Valladolid exposed his current reality: he started in the left zone of the attack and delayed his position when his team needed more dynamism and verticality in the middle zone. There he shows off his virtues. But without that changed scenario, Lopetegui still has not found his full adaptation in his game system. The ever banega shadow is present for the Papu since his arrival in Nervión. His compatriot fulfilled a role that Lopetegui still misses since the beginning of the campaign, with a leadership in building the game that neither did he inherit Rakitic in the first part of the season.

The confidence is full in the Papu. The player looks to the future with the hope of continuing to play a leading role on the pitch and make his best version take off, the one that has marveled at Serie A in recent years.