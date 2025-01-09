The group of Slovenian origin TAB Batteries expands its presence in Spain with the purchase of the Valencian distributor Akuval Bat. The manufacturer of batteries for cars, motorcycles and other sectors has acquired 100% of the company through its Spanish subsidiary to reinforce its presence on the Mediterranean coast.

As he explains his new duel, Akuval has facilities strategically located in Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and Seville and a staff of 31 people. The company based in Paterna reached a turnover of more than 10 million euros in 2023 and is focused exclusively on the battery segment. Its offering includes industrial, stationary and starting applications.

With this operation TAB seeks to strengthen its position in the Spanish and Portuguese market, and is part of the Slovenian group’s expansion plans in Europe. After the operation, the Valencian company will change its name, which will become TAB Levante.

The battery company was founded in 1965 in Mežica (Slovenia), a region linked to the production of lead, one of the basic components of traditional batteries. It currently has four factories, three in Slovenia and one in North Macedonia, with 1,600 workers throughout Europe.

Presence in Spain

In 2005 the Slovenian group created TAB Spain, the Spanish delegation of TAB Batteries, from where currently serves Spain, Portugal, Latin America and the Maghreb.

According to Joan Alcaraz, general director of TAB Spain and ITG Global Manager of TAB Group, “TAB and Akuval have been collaborating successfully for almost 20 years. This is undoubtedly a partnership based on trust and shared values ​​that has resulted in this integration between companies. I am convinced that we have a great future ahead of us, full of challenges and opportunities that we will now face together.”

For his part, Bogomir Auprih, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAB Group, noted that “this is an important step that will reinforce the growth of our group and the presence of our products in the market.”