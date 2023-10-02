Slovakia’s president on Monday called on the leader of the party that won the country’s parliamentary elections to try to form a coalition government.

Slovakia’s populist former prime minister, Robert Fico, and his left-wing party Smer, or Sentido, won 22.9% of the vote on Saturday. It will have 42 seats in the 150-seat Parliament.

If he succeeds, Fico, 59, will become prime minister for the fourth time.

In a televised address to the nation on Monday, President Zuzana Caputova stressed that the new government would have to be “a government at the service of all citizens.”

Fico has repeatedly attacked the liberal president, accusing her of being a US agent and serving foreign interests. Caputova has sued him for it.

Fico campaigned with a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

The election tested the small eastern European country’s support for neighboring Ukraine in its war with Russia. Fico has vowed to withdraw Slovakia’s military support for Ukraine, and his victory could further strain fragile unity in the European Union and NATO.

Fico needs to find coalition partners to govern with a parliamentary majority.

The left-wing Hlas (Voice) party, led by Fico’s former deputy in Smer, Peter Pellegrini, came third with 14.7% (27 seats). Pellegrini split from Fico after the scandal-plagued Smer lost the previous 2020 election, but his potential reunion would boost Fico’s chances of forming a government.

Other possible coalition partners are the ultra-nationalist, clearly pro-Russian Slovak National Party, which won 10 seats, and the conservative Christion Democrats, with 12 seats.

A liberal and pro-Western newcomer, the Progressive Slovakia party, came second in the election with 18% of the vote, or 32 seats. Its leader, Michal Simecka, said he would like to try to form a governing coalition if Fico fails.

Fico’s critics worry that his return to power could lead Slovakia to abandon its course in other directions, following the path of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and, to a lesser extent, Poland under the Law and Justice party.

