The ski slopes at the Rosa Khutor resort are closed due to bad weather. The resort’s Telegram channel reported this on December 24.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the ski slopes will be closed for skiing today. We would also like to inform you that due to the closure of the slopes, ski passes are not being sold today,” the message says.

The resort's press service noted that the safety of guests is a priority for the administration.

At the same time, the Olympia cable car will operate for guests without ski equipment.

Earlier that day, the Sochi administration said that over the past 24 hours, squally winds had knocked down more than 80 trees, and the roofs of more than 10 private and apartment buildings were damaged. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that the storm warning in Sochi will remain in effect until December 25.

On December 24, at Sochi airport they talked about work based on actual weather conditions due to unfavorable weather conditions. During December 24, 21 arrival flights and 28 departure flights were serviced.

The day before, December 23, 19 aircraft left for an alternate airfield in Sochi. Also, due to aircraft departures to alternate airfields, flights planned from Sochi by these aircraft were delayed. Passengers with long flight delays were provided with hotel accommodation, food and water by airlines.