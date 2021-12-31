Kylian Mbappé will be free from tomorrow. The French player ends his contract on June 31, 2022, so from January he will be able to negotiate legally with any other team or even sign an agreement for next season. Everything indicates that, after years of waiting, both the player and Real Madrid will be able to fulfill their dream and unite their paths. The agreement, which has been in the works for a long time, may be officially signed very soon, although the plan is for it to be announced once the season is over so as not to generate a conflict with PSG and their fans.

The forward has spent months leaving clues of a signing that is very close to taking place. The first was just after the summer, during a selection break in an interview for L’Equipe. He explained how he experienced his frustrated signing for Madrid and made it clear that he was disappointed that he had not been able to change teams. “When you have the ambition to leave, if you stay, you are not happy”he added. Weeks later, again during a FIFA date, he assured that 2021 had been a frustrating year for, among other things, not having been able to complete his arrival at the Bernabéu.

However, the most obvious trace has recently come to light in comic book form. In it, approved by the French, he tells about his childhood and adolescence until he became a professional. In many of the cartoons he refers to Madrid as the club of his dreams. “The best day of my life,” he said after being invited by the entity to meet Valdebebas and the Bernabéu. As if that were not enough, in another he stated that he would come to play in white, precisely after doing so at PSG, as if it were a prophecy.

He has recently had two public interventions. The first was an interview for Amazon performed by his compatriot Thierry Henry. In it, the former player constantly jokes about his ability to speak Spanish. Mbappé, although he does not enter the game, he is happy. At the end of it, Henry says goodbye to ‘see you later’ in perfect Spanish, unleashing laughter from both of them. The second was in CNN Y La Gazzetta dello Sport some days ago. In the first half he dropped that this was his last six months in Paris. “For all the respect I have for the fans, the club, my teammates and the staff, I have to play 100% the six months I have left,” he said. In the Italian newspaper, almost simultaneously, he assured that at some point the situation would have to be “addressed because time passes.”