From: Martina Lippl, Sarah Neumeyer

A huge slope has started to slide near St. Gilgen in Austria. © Karl-Heinz Schein/Imago

In Austria, a mountain slope has started to slide. According to the mayor of St. Gilgen am Wolfgangsee, this is a particularly big event.

Update from April 12, 9:45 a.m.: In the holiday resort of St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang (Austria) there is still “mortal danger” on a mountain. A mountainside has slipped (see first report from April 9th). However, the extent is greater than previously known. An area of ​​ten hectares has been in motion since Thursday, the state of Salzburg announced.

Huge landslide in St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang: Two million tons of gravel in motion

“There are around one million cubic meters and the equivalent of two million tons of gravel material in motion,” said Salzburg’s state geologist Rainer Braunstingl, according to a statement. The mayor of St. Gilgen am Wolfgangsee, Otto Kloiber, spoke of eight hectares over the weekend.

According to a team of state geologists, they are “meticulously” monitoring the situation in St. Gilgen. The movement has already slowed down significantly and everything is gradually settling down, according to state geologist Braunstingl. The slope was still moving at 13 meters per day last Thursday. On Tuesday the value was already below one meter. The slope is checked daily, crevasses and ditches are marked and measured by hand to document how fast the “landslide” is still, according to the state geologist. Drones are also in use in the area.

To be on the safe side, roads on the Illingerberg were already closed at the weekend. “In the affected area above the Steinbachgraben there is a danger to life, also due to spontaneous falling rocks,” warns the state of Salzburg. The state geologist Rainer Braunstingl also emphasizes: “Entering the landslide is life-threatening and the areas around it should also be avoided.”

Austria: Huge landslide in the holiday resort of St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang

The affected slope in St. Gilgen is a “well-known ‘problem child'”. “Geologically speaking, this is a typical creeping slope. There is a lot of gravel on a slab of rock here. Something is going to happen quickly. There was a major slide here for the last time twenty years ago,” says Rainer Braunstingl.

Landslide in the holiday resort in Austria is larger than previously known. State geologists speak of an area of ​​ten hectares. © State of Salzburg/Rainer Braunstingl

Whole valley in Austria closed: Huge slope slips – “Frightening”

First report from April 9, 2023: St. Gilgen – Near St. Gilgen in Austria, a huge slope has started to slide: within twelve hours it moved about 20 meters, the mayor of St. Gilgen on Lake Wolfgang, Otto Kloiber, reported to the broadcaster ORF on Sunday.

Due to the imminent danger to life for traffic, cyclists and hikers, the paths below the slope were closed, the mayor said in a press release. The road to the Illingerberg and the hiking trail to the Zwölferhorn are affected. “You are not allowed to drive up there – the barrier system is closed anyway, but cyclists and hikers are not allowed there at the moment,” emphasizes the mayor to the ORF. “Therefore, in agreement with the authorities, we decided to block the whole valley in there,” said Kloiber about the extent of the blockage.

Austria: Mountain slope is slipping

Around eight hectares of land are affected by the landslide. According to the press release, the development and duration of the ban cannot be assessed at this time. There is a risk, among other things, because trees can tip over. However, houses are not at risk.

The slope in question slides every 50 to 60 years, the mayor said. This time it is a particularly big event. “What is frightening is that this is a ‘normal process’ in nature and has nothing to do with storms,” ​​said Kloiber. (sne/dpa)