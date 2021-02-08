Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police decorated its field patrols with the slogan of the Arabs to Mars under the leadership of the UAE, confirming its interaction with the interest and support of the wise leadership and the contribution of its national role in informing the media and society of the UAE’s great achievement, amid Arab and global anticipation for this project aimed at establishing the UAE’s position as a leading center in the space industries sector in The region and the building of Emirati and Arab scientific cadres constitute a qualitative addition to the global scientific community, and contribute to advancing the global knowledge march. Abu Dhabi Police praised the Hope Probe, which is the first Arab satellite mission to explore the planets, as well as the translation of the culture of the impossible that the state has devoted since its inception and practiced it in thought, action, march and achievement for every Arab and pride for every Emirati, and a medal of achievement that our country is always proud of.