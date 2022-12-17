Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Hours before the expected meeting tomorrow between France and Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup, the language of numbers revealed a convergence in technical performance statistics between the two sides of the final of the tournament, but it tended in general in favor of the French national team, the holder of the title of the last version, through 18 technical figures that poured in the interest of the “roosters”. , while the Argentine national team excelled in 17 other technical aspects, which means the convergence of the two finalists in many technical performance indicators in defense and attack, creating opportunities, passing and shooting accuracy, dribbling percentages, and others.

According to the international Anstat website, which specializes in technical statistics for players and teams, which revealed a slight superiority for the French national team, which won the advantage in the “Index” points for the total technical performance, which amounted to 264 points, compared to the Argentine national team, which scored 259 points.

As for the most prominent numbers that favored the French team, it was in the payment, as the French team excelled with 85 shots during the tournament, while the Argentine team stopped at 80 shots, while the Argentine national team excelled in direct shots on the goal and amounted to 42 shots compared to 34 shots for France, which is what It means that Argentine shots are more dangerous because they are more accurate on goal, and the French national team excelled by scoring 13 goals during the tournament, a single goal difference from Argentina, which scored only 12 goals.

In terms of creating opportunities, the Argentine national team excelled in creating opportunities, by one chance, after reaching 54 scoring opportunities, compared to 53 opportunities for France during the tournament.

The two teams were equal in passing accuracy by 88% each, but the Argentine national team excelled in the number of passes, which amounted to 3911 passes during the tournament, compared to 3341 for France, and in crosses, the French team had a great advantage with 81 crosses, compared to 56 crosses for Argentina.

The French team also excelled in winning the bilateral challenges during 506 challenges, compared to 505 for the Argentine team, and the roosters also excelled in winning the bilateral challenges in the attack, with a total of 483 challenges, compared to 463 for Argentina.

The French team also excelled in successful dribbles with 119 dribbles, while the Argentine team excelled in possession, which averaged 58% during the tournament compared to 52%, while the Argentine national team excelled in total key passes during the tournament, which amounted to 70 key passes, compared to 53 for the French team, but The accuracy of the key passes was in favor of the roosters, which amounted to 34 accurate key passes, compared to only 30 for the Argentine national team.

The French national team also excelled in ground interceptions of attacks or “takling” 111 times, compared to 103 times for the Argentine national team.

According to the foregoing, the French national team will search for its third title in its history, and the same applies to the Argentine national team, which has previously won twice as well. However, the paradox is that if France succeeds in winning the title, it will be the first country to achieve this achievement by winning two consecutive World Cup titles. Since the achievement of the Italian national team in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962.