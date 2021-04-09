Hollywood actress Halle Berry shared a picture in lingerie and surprised fans with her slender physique. The corresponding frame appeared on her page in Instagram…

In a photo posted on the network, the 54-year-old celebrity is captured against the backdrop of nature. She is wearing a brown bra and wide-leg Ninja Joy pants with ties at the shins of the LaQuan Smith brand worth £ 615 (63 thousand rubles). The star was photographed with loose wavy hair. Her look was complemented by open-toed heeled sandals.

The publication received 121 thousand likes. Fans began to praise the toned body of the actress in the comments. “What a gorgeous body you have!”, “The hottest Hollywood actress”, “Very hot!”, “Perfect figure!”, “I love you!” – they wrote.

In March, Halle Berry shared the secret of her slim figure. According to the material, the actress manages to keep herself in shape thanks to regular physical activity. The star has launched a series of signature workouts in the free fitness app FitOn. “This will give you the opportunity to try our home sports program. Many exercises are inspired by martial arts and require stamina. They will make your heart beat faster! ” She said.