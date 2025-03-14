Africa is a continent with an impressive amount of oil. However, the lack of investment, war conflicts and political instability have prevented this region from exploiting its resources to a higher level. A good example of all of the above is Libya, a country that has billions of raw barrels in proven reserves (raw under removable ground at profitable prices) and that has serious problems to produce more than one million barrels of oil per day due to the conflict to the country for years (a struggle for control of the country and oil between the east and the west). The US, with similar reserves, produces 13.2 million barrels per day, for example. However, something could be changing. Although it is still early to draw conclusions, everything indicates that in Libya it seems to have written a kind of unwritten agreement in which oil has been put ahead between the two factions that divide the country. The best sample of them is the return to the life of An oil site that had ‘sleeping’ more than 10 years And now spit oil again. In this way, Libya launches a message to the market: the Libyan crude is back.

The Libyan oil field of Mabruk has resumed production after 10 years of suspension for the 2015 mortal attack in which 13 people died, including foreign workers, the State Petroleum Company (NOC) reported Wednesday. Mabruk Oil Operations, “oil production restarted in the Mabruk field After a 10 -year interruption, officially on March 9, 2025 “.

This site is small, but its meaning is huge. His geographical situation and the events indicated above had left this oil formation ‘asleep’ for more than a decade. The return to the operation of Mabruk is another step towards permanent peace, the economic recovery of Libya and the fulfillment of the country’s oil objectives. It should be remembered that Libya intends to increase its crude oil production to 2 million barrels In the medium term, so any help is welcome: “For now the capacity is 5,000 barrels per day and with the aim of reaching 7,000 barrels at the end of this month,” said the NOC.

Mabruk’s site

The Mabruk site, near the city, began export operations to the Bahía field, added the same source. In February 2015, the Mabruk oil field, located in a desert area, suffered an armed attack that left at least thirteen dead, including foreign nationality workers. “The NOC could increase production and reach 1.4 barrels per day, and the country is stable relatively compared to the preceding years. It is the opportunity for multinationals to return and invest in Libya,” said state Libya in a statement.

The interim president of the NOC, Mesaoud Sliman Mousa, encouraged multinationals can return and invest in Libya, during the 43 Annual Energy Meeting Ceraweek held Tuesday the American city of Houston. On March 3, the Libya Petroleum company opened the first bidding round in 17 years, for the exploration of oil and gas in the Maghreb country. The Maghreb country plans to reach “the two million barrels per day” in 2027.

Libya’s oil potential

Libya’s potential is impressive. Libya’s potential is tremendous, if not for political instability and questionable management of its resources, the country could be an oil producer of greater entity than it already has. The country has been a member of the OPEC since 1962, it stands out as the nation with the largest proven oil reserves of the African continent. With 48,363 million barrels of crude oil under its ground (According to OPEC and US EIA data), Libya not only leads in energy wealth, but also positions itself as a strategic actor in global energy markets.

Historical of Libya’s oil production.

This vast energy resource, combined with a relatively small population of 6.85 million inhabitants, gives the country one of the highec efficient.

Now, Libya tries to recover. Noc has opened this month the first tender in 17 years for multinational hydrocarbons to invest in Libyasaid Mesaud Sliman Mousa, interim president. “After 17 years, the NOC opened a new public bidding round for oil and gas exploration in Libya,” Sliman said. “The new tender contains more than 24 new hydrocarbon exploration blocks,” Libya’s official news agency said.

The interim president indicated before local and foreign managers that “more than a third of the Libyan lands remain without exploration”, and said that “according to the forecasts most blocks (without exploration) can contain many wealth.”