The theme of the next Met Gala has already been revealed: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (sleeping beauties: the awakening of fashion). This was announced by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York this Wednesday, November 8, announcing the theme of its spring 2024 exhibition, which, like every year, opens with this great party that brings together all kinds of celebrities. Of course, it is not yet known who will be the famous hosts of the event which, as tradition dictates, is celebrated on the first Monday in May (so it will be May 6, 2024). Last year, the hosts of the night dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld were actresses Michaela Coel and Penélope Cruz, tennis legend Roger Federer and singer Dua Lipa.

The sleeping beauties Those referred to in the title of the exhibition are actually garments treasured in the museum’s collection that are so fragile that they must be housed in special glass “coffins”, according to the curators. They have also announced that the garments will be exhibited in a series of galleries organized by themes that have to do with nature. “Using the natural world as a unifying visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these historic objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the scents, sounds, textures and movements of garments that can no longer interact directly with the body,” the museum explained in a statement.

Curator Andrew Bolton, who directs all the Met Gala exhibitions, has noted that the upcoming display includes both curious historical garments and contemporary clothing. “When a piece of clothing enters our collection, its status changes irrevocably,” Bolton warned in the statement: “What was once a vital part of a person’s lived experience is now an immobile work of art that no longer exists. It cannot be used or heard, touched or smelled. “The exhibition strives to reanimate these works of art by awakening their sensory capabilities.”

In total, some 250 garments and accessories spanning four centuries of history will be displayed. The exhibition, which will be open from May 10 to September 2, 2024, will take place in different rooms, each of which will show a theme inspired by the natural world, “in an immersive environment intended to engage the sense of sight.” , the smell, touch and hearing of the visitor.” Examples will include a space decorated with “embroidery insectoid” of an Elizabethan bodice, or a ceiling that projects “a swarm Hitchcockian of black birds” around a black tulle evening dress from before the outbreak of World War II.

Among the designers of the garments, names such as Alexander McQueen, Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney and Connor Ives stand out. Additionally, the show includes pieces by Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and many other iconic fashion creators. You can also see a silk satin dress by the American couturier Charles Frederick Worth from 1877, which is what inspired the exhibition.

Actor and singer Jared Leto dressed as ‘Choupette’, Karl Lagerfeld’s pet, at the 2023 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic)

The Met Gala began in 1946 as a charity dinner, and over the decades it has become one of the events that raises the most money (tickets can cost more than 30,000 euros and up to 200,000 euros per table) and the most glamorous date in the fashion world in New York. In 2023 the theme of the exhibition, and therefore of the Met Gala, was Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line, to celebrate the legacy of the legendary designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85. On the red carpet you could see looks surprising ones like that of the actor and musician Jared Leto, who attended the event dressed in Choupette, Lagerfeld’s famous cat to whom he left part of his inheritance. The pregnancies of former tennis player Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss also became news of the night, who chose one of the most photographed red carpets in the world to make them public, or the debut of Anna Wintour, director of the American edition of the magazine Vogue and in charge of organizing the evening (she is the one who invites and uninvite), who walked for the first time arm in arm with her partner, the British actor Bill Nighy.