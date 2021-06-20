The General Directorate of National Security in Morocco announced, through a statement, the arrest of the 41-year-old suspect, and preliminary investigations revealed that he was living in a state of vagrancy and showing signs of mental disorder.

According to the statement of the security authorities, the suspect stabbed the victim child near her home, in the “Al-Darb Al-Kabir” area in Casablanca.

The source explained that the suspect had slaughtered the girl, without an apparent reason or a logical motive, while the crime aroused widespread resentment among the population.

The judicial police in the city of Casablanca is conducting more research on the crime, under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, in order to uncover the motives for the crime.

The crime sparked a discussion on social platforms, about the need to pay more attention to mental health, and to ensure that psychopaths are not allowed to wander among people, because they constitute imminent harm to others.

Others blamed drug addiction among some young people, and suggested that it is the cause of many crimes that are committed, appallingly, sometimes even without a motive.

In the meantime, a number of residents of the neighborhood that witnessed the crime said, in press statements, that the recent slaughter of the girl made them panic, and made them fear harming their children, while they were playing in the street.