The construction of breakwater breakwaters is foreseen that will allow entertainment and sports practice of canoeing in whitewater Rehabilitation works of the fluvial beach of Remolino del Cañar, this Friday. / DC

The Segura Hydrographic Confederation and the Calasparra City Council have started the expansion works of the Slalom field for whitewater activities in the Segura river and the rehabilitation works of the river beach of the Remolino del Cañar.

The mayor of the town, Teresa García, along with several councilors from her government, visited the works this Friday, which is scheduled to end before next summer. Among other actions, the construction of breakwater breakwaters is planned that will allow entertainment and sports practice of canoeing in white water.

The work in the Remolino del Cañar has as its objective the conditioning, adaptation and improvement of the river beach, being a place very frequented by residents of the municipality and its surroundings.

García expressed his satisfaction with the execution of this project in coordination with the CHS. “A project that this government team sent for approval and execution by the CHS and that will provide more spaces for recreation and leisure for residents,” he said.