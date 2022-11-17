the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co

A new skyscraper is about to transform the Dubai skyline with a “crown” adorned with diamond-like spiers atop. Award-winning UAE property developer Binghatti has teamed up with luxury jewelery and watch brand Jacob & Co to unveil the emirate’s new ‘monument’. Slated to become the world’s tallest residential tower, Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences pays homage to its creator’s intricate watchmaking and high jewelry aesthetic. Soaring above the cityscape, the ultra-luxury hypertower forms a soaring silhouette topped by an elegant crystal crown, emulating Jacob & Co’s renowned finely carved gemstones in the sky. On November 15, the site was inaugurated by Binghatti Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Binghatti and Jacob & Co Chairman Jacob Arabo to mark the start of construction. Rising over 100 stories, Burj Binghatti will soon surpass New York’s Central Park Tower, currently the tallest residential tower in the world at 472 meters.



02:30