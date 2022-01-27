An some construction sites in the Frankfurt city area you have become so used to it that you are almost surprised when they are finally finished. The Chinese luxury hotel at the racecourse, almost legendary for its slow pace, is said to be on its last legs. The interior fittings are not yet completely finished, says an employee of the client Huarong, but this year the hotel, which looks like it is from the Far East, is really supposed to be finished after 14 years of construction.

The neighbor will probably overtake it: The new campus of the German Football Association will definitely go into operation three years after the first groundbreaking this year. The first administrative departments will move on February 28, others will follow in March. The sports facilities should also be ready in early April. The new headquarters, which will then also include a performance center and an academy, are scheduled to open at the end of June or beginning of July.

So Frankfurt will continue to be the home of the German Football Association. The cityscape in Frankfurt is traditionally more characterized by high-rise buildings. The impressive skyline of the Main metropolis can welcome two newcomers this year, which will of course only reach their full height in a few years. Heavy equipment is already in use on the construction site of the Sparda-Bank Tower at the future southern trade fair entrance next to the Emser Bridge. As a spokesman explains, planning permission has been granted for the 124 meter high building. The groundbreaking will be celebrated on February 2nd. Sparda-Bank intends to use part of the space itself.

Two new towers will be built this year

And the construction of Helaba’s Central Business Tower in the banking district on the corner of Neuer Mainzer and Junghofstrasse is also casting its shadow. The demolition of the existing building is in full swing. The listed facade and parts of the entrance hall of a representative old building, which is connected to the high-rise building, have been preserved. Civil engineering is to begin in the second quarter, after which the excavation pit will be excavated.









These are the only two “new” towers to be built this year. Compared to previous high-rise years, this is rather small, but measured against the pandemic, it is at least a sign that builders believe in stable demand for office space in high-rise buildings. Especially since the construction companies are also busy with the major projects that are already underway. The Four high-rise project, which Groß & Partner is building on the edge of the banking district on the Roßmarkt, is no longer in the excavation pit. The four towers are now growing in height for everyone to see. The first is said to have reached a height of 100 meters in the summer. The office and hotel tower “The Spin” on Güterplatz, also a project by Groß & Partner, is expected to be completed this year. At the end of the year, part of the building will be handed over to the NH hotel chain.