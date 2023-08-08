The British Times called the air defense system protecting Kyiv the most powerful in the world

The British edition of The Times, citing a high-ranking source in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), said that Kyiv is protected from Russian missile attacks by the most powerful air defense (air defense) in the world. According to him, we are talking about such complexes as Patriot, Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS), Infra Red Imaging System Tail (IRIS-T), S-300 and Crotale.

At the same time, the source of the publication admitted that it is impossible to plan military operations with the annual production of 150-160 missiles for the Patriot, since they are spent in a month. The source said that in the event that Western countries do not increase the supply of air defense ammunition, the Russian army will again begin to damage Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the fall.

It is not the first time that the Ukrainian side has called on the West to increase the supply of air defense systems and ammunition for them. So, in July, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, argued that the Armed Forces of Ukraine needed 10-12 Patriot air defense systems that could cover the entire country. According to him, this number of systems is allegedly enough to intercept modern Russian Onyx and Caliber missiles.

Ukrainian air defense systems are vulnerable to Russian missiles and drones

Meanwhile, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense and other sources, Russian missiles and drones used during the special military operation are capable of easily overcoming Ukrainian air defense. This is indicated by numerous cases of defeat of Western systems delivered to Kyiv.

For example, in May, a MiG-31K fighter-interceptor carrying Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles destroyed an American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kyiv from an air ambush.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the speed characteristics of Russian missiles allow them to reach military facilities in Ukraine in a matter of minutes, in connection with which targets like Patriot do not have time to change position after firing or load new missiles into launchers.

At the same time, sources told CNN about the defeat of the Patriot. Based on the materials presented, the American-made system could not withstand the attack of Russian strike weapons, having used up all its ammunition, and was eventually destroyed. Later, the channel, citing unnamed sources in the US administration, claimed that the damage to the Patriot system after the Russian missile attack was minimal.

Commenting on the incident, military expert Alexei Leonkov said that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to exchange Patriot batteries for Russian “Daggers”, the stocks of American air defense systems in the country “will run out overnight.”

Other air defense systems available in Ukraine are also successfully destroyed by the Russian side. In addition to missiles, drones are used for this, in particular.

So, in June, the American edition of The Drive, having studied video evidence published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, admitted that the German-made radar of the Ukrainian Infra Red Imaging System Tail (IRIS-T) air defense system was destroyed by a Russian drone, presumably the Lancet. At the same time, the publication separately noted that the TRML-4D radar was introduced in 2018, that is, it was a modern development.

The disadvantages of Patriot and other Western systems have long been known

In particular, one of the most notorious failures of an American-made air defense system took place in September 2019, when Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked Saudi Aramco oil company facilities in Saudi Arabia. According to the Ministry of Defense and Aviation of the country, the attack was carried out by 18 relatively inexpensive drones and 7 cruise missiles. The failure of the Patriot was acknowledged by then US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

See also NATO sends 20,000 Polish soldiers to Ukraine. Shocking revelation Air defense systems around the world sometimes show inconsistent results, even the best ones do not always intercept. We will work to ensure that such attacks are no longer successful. Michael Pompeoformer US Secretary of State

Commenting on the incident, a high-ranking TASS source in the Russian Defense Ministry said that American-made air defense systems could not repel an attack by drones in Saudi Arabia, even though the northern border of this country was covered by 88 launchers of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs), and in the Persian Gulf Three US Navy destroyers with Aegis missile defense systems were located directly off the coast of the state.

The question arises: how could such a really powerful air defense system miss dozens of drones and cruise missiles? There can be only one reason here: the Patriot and Aegis air defense systems advertised by the Americans do not correspond to the declared characteristics – they have low efficiency in combating small air targets and cruise missiles High-ranking TASS source in the Russian Defense Ministry

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the American-made air defense systems “are simply not ready to repel the massive use of air attack by the enemy in a real combat situation.”