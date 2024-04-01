The sky of Guadalajara cloudy is expected for the next few days, but with the heat still present according to the forecast 10 day weather.

Of the April 2 to 11, according to the National Metereological Service of the With water and Meteoredthere will be days with cloudy skies in Guadalajara and all Jalisco.

For April 2 to 4, it is expected that the sky is completely cloudy but with temperatures of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius maximum and 11 to 13 degrees minimum.

In the case of April 5 to 8, the sky is forecast to be partly cloudy, with temperatures hot up to 34 degrees Celsius.

At nightit is expected that there will be nights of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius according to the With water.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

On April 9, the sky is expected completely clearwith temperatures of up to 33 degrees Celsius, and 13 at least.

While on April 10 and 11, partly cloudy skies are expected again with temperatures of 31 to 32 degrees, and 14 to 15 at least.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

Notably there will be regions of Jalisco let them report temperatures up to 45 degrees according to With water.

In addition, gusts of very strong wind with dust devils throughout Jalisco.