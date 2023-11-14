Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

ADNOC continues to plant mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi, as part of its plan to plant 2.5 million mangrove seedlings throughout the capital over a period of 3 years, using drone technology, which is innovative for agriculture and adopted by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Last January, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADNOC announced the signing of a contract with Destiny’s Emgery, one of the environmental technology companies in the Emirates, to plant seedlings within the framework of the “Al-Qurm-Abu Dhabi” initiative and in cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. Drones allow the dispersal of More than 2000 corm seeds in 8 minutes.

ADNOC’s interest in planting mangrove trees comes because of their important role in reducing the effects of climate change by preventing soil erosion, preserving Abu Dhabi’s coasts and enhancing biodiversity, and their significant contribution to improving the quality of life in the region for future generations.

Over the past 10 years, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has succeeded in planting 15 million mangrove trees, which contributed to increasing the mangrove areas in Abu Dhabi at a rate of more than 35%, bringing the area of ​​mangrove trees in the emirate to 176 square kilometers, including natural and planted trees.

Studies conducted by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi revealed the ability of mangrove trees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to store carbon at a rate of 0.5 tons per hectare annually, which is equivalent to 8,750 tons at the level of the emirate, and the equivalent of energy consumption in 1,000 homes annually.

Mangrove trees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi support a wide range of biodiversity, including more than 60 species of birds, 6 species of reptiles, 7 species of algae, 32 species of phytoplankton, 24 species of fish, and 42 species of marine invertebrates, which take Mangrove trees are their habitat. Mangroves also play an important role in protecting nearby habitats, such as seagrass beds and coral reefs, from sedimentation, as well as helping to improve water quality and supporting ecotourism activities.

85%

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is home to 85% of the country’s mangrove area, and as part of its strategy it is working to study and preserve these important coastal habitats. Abu Dhabi has witnessed an increase in the area of ​​mangrove trees over the past decades due to rehabilitation programs and mangrove planting.

The history of efforts to restore mangrove trees in the UAE dates back to the 1970s, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, launched extensive afforestation programs to plant mangrove trees on the country’s beaches.