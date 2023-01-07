In the morning the sky took off its blue veil, and put on the gray one, and under this silk hat, the bird grew sails that stretched their wings into space, and it fluttered excitedly, looking at its mirror as if it were swimming in a sea overflowing with tenderness, and the trees flapped with paws tinged with brilliant green, and in the afternoon the cloud prepared, To cheer girls thinner than the satisfaction of a wonderful-lipped female. And you, who are concerned with the most beautiful winter, the udders of existence go through miniatures that are lit by lamps that sparkle with luster, and you rush to a world that revels in beauty, and the delicate clouds are imperishable, and you encircle the lovers with necklaces of diamonds, and breezes from the gardens, and you pass through the valleys and have a coolness as if the scarf draws your image in the mirrors, as if you are In dreams, countries that flourish in harmony with nature, you tread with the steps of a bird on a surface sprinkled by the sky with the plasticity of water, with the generosity of God on the people of the earth’s house, here it is a country that thrives from the sap of the heavenly imagination, what is soft, dewy, delicious, chaste, generous, splendid, in it People ride on the nostalgia of romance, the prosperity of feelings, and the richness of the noble Emirati progeny.

This is the tattoo of the Emirates, colored by the clouds, with the sweetest thing I was born with, and the most precious thing I was born with.

This is the season of the Emirates, as if it were a thin robe, touching the conscience of birds, trees, and people, with fingers passing over the bodies as if they were kisses on the brink of existence, and you are tender tenderness, wishing you that God bestows blessings on all people with the grace of wetness, and that He inspires them with the blessings that lightning bestows on you, and what you are generous with. Thunder is a virtue, and that this world becomes steadfast and vegetation, and gray grass completes the eyes with the beautiful elegance of antiquity, and the skill of roads on the surface of the earth and the ingenuity of eternity in crafting the anklets of joy, and here you are excelling in walking on grains of sand as if you were in a dream the imagination of a great poem, as if you were in the imagination A dream is an epic novel, telling the story of the narrative building on the books of life, and you are the manmade to love the rain, it concerns you a lot how the cloud tells its story, how the lightning scatters its luster, and how the thunder paints its image in existence, while it sings on the harp of time, while it sings the voice of the birds, and the valiant of the sky of stars and planets.

I feel that the cloud is fingers, in its forefinger a reference to that cloud that sat singing the melody of mawwal, and raised the voice of sighing so that the ships of life may pass happily, and existence applauds joyfully, gladly, because the cloud touched the soil of the Emirates, and because the sky carried the good tidings at the beginning of winter, and said its word, The UAE, in its winter wedding, is opening a window for a year that begins with its glad tidings, and the peoples have triumphed over the most severe epidemic, and mouths have been liberated from the suppression of breath.

This is how our morning began, and this is how the cloud washes the feelings, the substitutes of heavenly generosity, and the majestic good conduct of the unseen.

The cloud read this morning Al-Fatihah, and opened its year with the silver dew telegram, and the amulet of dreams of young people who left their closed rooms, and stood at the doorsteps looking at the universe with eyes that were wet with rain, and the cloud’s udders touched them, with intimacy and supplication, and the purified voice was from melody and art, and from longing and grief, spreading In the folds of existence, as if the shout in the veins of lovers, as if the whisper in the folds of the anxious, and we are still at the beginning of the rain, we are still at the beginning of the dream.