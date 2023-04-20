NASA denied the reports of the Ukrainian authorities about the fall of a space satellite near Kiev

Last night the sky in Kyiv lit up with a white flash. At the same time, an air raid siren went off in a number of regions controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and explosions were heard.

Local media and Telegram channels began to write that a fallen American satellite could be the cause of the outbreak. After that, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, urged not to look for UFOs, and explained that an air defense system (air defense) was working over Kiev. However, the post was removed almost immediately.

Satellite version

The head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, explained the outbreak as the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. According to him, the air raid was announced in order to avoid casualties from debris falling to the ground.

At the same time, Yuriy Ignat, a representative of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not yet confirm this information.

At the same time, NASA’s decommissioned 300-kilogram scientific satellite Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) is indeed must burn up in the atmosphere soon. However, the likelihood that specialists will allow it to fall in a densely populated area seems extremely low.

Later, a NASA representative denied Kyiv’s version. According to him, RHESSI was still in orbit at the time of the incident in the Ukrainian capital, and the US space agency is tracking its path along with the US Department of Defense. “The risk of harm to anyone on Earth is low,” NASA said.

The cause of the “outbreak” could be the work of new air defense

On April 19, the German newspaper Spiegel learned that Ukraine received from Germany a second IRIS-T air defense system and 16 guided missiles for it. In total, Kyiv should receive four such systems from Berlin.

Earlier, Ignat revealed that other Western air defense systems should also “enter” Ukraine in the near future. Among them, he named the Norwegian NASAMS, the American Patriot and the French-Italian SAMP/T.

Thus, the “mysterious” flash in the sky may be the result of the work of one of the above air defense systems, the commissioning of which Kyiv expects to keep secret.