Zakharova: The Russian Federation received a response from Great Britain to a request about the Skripal case

For the first time since 2018, Russia received an official response from Great Britain in the case of ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

According to the diplomat, this response can be considered “a semblance of an official reaction.” A note from the British Foreign Office reported that Yulia Skripal took note of the offer of consular assistance, but rejected it. At the same time, nothing is said about the fate of Sergei Skripal. In this regard, Zakharova wanted to ask Great Britain if he was alive.

Although they say they wait three years for what was promised, here it turned out twice as long Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry considered the response received an “unsuccessful attempt to justify itself” for withholding information about Russian citizens. She indicated that Moscow will continue to seek information about the fate of the Skripals, who “disappeared without a trace in Britain six years ago.”

Russia accused Britain of fabricating Skripal poisoning

In 2023, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said that British authorities had fabricated the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in 2018 as part of preparing its population for confrontation with Moscow. The diplomatic mission indicated that in 2018 this provocation “could still look like an isolated incident,” but now it became clear that official London was not interested in searching for the truth.

Among other things, the embassy noted that over all these years the true circumstances of what happened were never established by official London, which refused the cooperation offered by Moscow.

Russian Ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin also drew attention to the fact that London does not intend to share information about the progress and results of the investigation into the Skripal poisoning. The diplomat expressed the opinion that one of the possible reasons for the reluctance to share information is the lack of data that would truly confirm Russia’s guilt.

Skripal's niece doubted the British version of the Novichok poisoning

Former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia in 2006 of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in Salisbury on March 4, 2018. According to British authorities, they were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, developed in the USSR, as a result of an operation involving GRU officers. Moscow denies involvement in the incident.

As the niece of the ex-GRU colonel Victoria stated, the Novichok version is unlikely. Her doubts are primarily caused by statements from Scotland Yard. “We were told that this was some kind of Novichok. According to their stories, the whole of Salisbury was supposed to die from this “Novichok”, but it turns out that everyone around is alive,” Victoria explained. She is convinced that in order to close the case, a trial is needed.