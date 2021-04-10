Skoda will add even more models to its wide Octavia range, and from now on it will offer the fourth generation of its ‘bestseller’ in a new and dynamic Sportline version. Situated between the Style finish and the top-of-the-range RS model, this variant impresses with its black exterior elements, three-spoke multifunction sports steering wheel and sports seats with integrated head restraints and ThermoFlux upholstery. Both the hatchback version like the Combi wagon version they can be ordered with optional DCC Dynamic Chassis Control and innovative assistance systems. The wide range of propellants It includes diesel, gasoline, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, as well as the Octavia G-TEC powered by compressed natural gas (CNG).

The exterior of the new model is defined by its black elements, reminiscent of the Sportline variants of other Skoda model ranges. The distinctive front spoiler, the Skoda grille frame and the ‘Skoda’ lettering on the tailgate are in high-gloss black. On the rear diffuser, which also comes in high-gloss black, a chrome trim adds a visual accent. The hatchback also sports a black rear spoiler.

Standard equipment for the Octavia Sportline includes 17-inch Pulsar alloy wheels with a polished black finish. Also available as an option are the 18-inch Vega metallic black wheels and, exclusively for the Sportline, the 19-inch Taurus alloy wheels, finished in polished black. The front wings are adorned with Sportline badges.

The interior of the is inspired by the Style trim level and includes a textile finish for the instrument panel as well as Piano Black accent strips. The sports seats have integrated head restraints and are equipped with breathable ThermoFlux upholstery. The multifunction sports steering wheel has three spokes and sports a Sportline badge, while the decorative front door sills They come with the letters ‘Octavia’. In addition, the new model also impresses with its familiar Simply Clever solutions, such as a USB-C port in the rear view mirror.