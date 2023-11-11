The Emirates Astronomy Society expects that the skies of the UAE will witness meteor showers called “Leonid meteor showers” ​​during the period between November 14 and 21, which is one of the most important meteor showers that astronomers and amateurs are keen to follow during this time of the year.

The Leonids are attributed to the constellation Leo because they are seen emanating from the Leo constellation, one of the star groups in the sky, at a rate of more than 20 meteors per hour with the peak of the shower on November 17, and their number may exceed more than a thousand meteors per hour on rare occasions, then it is called a “meteor shower” or storm. “Shihabism.”

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said: “The Leonid meteor showers are linked to the remnants of comet Tempel Tuttle, whose path the Earth crosses during that period. On normal days with a clear, pitch-black sky far from the lights, about five can be seen.” Meteors per hour on average, pointing out that meteors in general are small cosmic bodies whose size often does not exceed the size of a chickpea seed or dirt grains that enter the Earth’s atmosphere and melt and glow as a result of their contact with it at an altitude of approximately 120 km above sea level. As a result, we see this glow in the form of a moving luminous line. Rapidly in the sky for a period of seconds, but sometimes it crosses the Earth during its annual cycle around the Sun… the path of a comet that leaves a lot of debris along its path. These small cosmic debris are attracted by the Earth, which causes an increase in the number of meteors seen or an increase in the density of falling meteors (meteor showers). These showers have Its timing is almost constant throughout the year, and it is more intense if the comet passed recently.