Mexico City.– Skibidi Toilet, a controversial animated series that went viral on social media, is making the leap to film and television by director Michael Bay (Transformers and Bad Boys), Variety reported.

According to former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman, the project is in development but is still in talks, he detailed on the Strictly Business podcast.

“We’re in talks right now, both on the television side and the film side. But it’s not the be-all and end-all for us,” Goodman said.

Adam did not share details such as the studio in charge of extending the universe of the internet phenomenon, however, he did say that a hybrid version between animation and live action is being considered, with an aesthetic inspired by films such as John Wick. So far, no details are known such as the plot or possible release date.

The studios’ interest in Skibidi Toilet for the screen stems from its popularity on the internet, where it has generated memes and confusion among users following a video that Alexey Gerasimov uploaded on his Dafuq!?Boom! channel on YouTube since February 2023, in which a head appears from the bottom of a toilet bowl including different songs, including “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”, and which currently has more than 17 billion views with 299 videos available on the platform.