The ski resorts in the Girona Pyrenees They remain attentive to the thermometer to start the season. In a press conference held this week, the five facilities in Cerdanya and Ripollès (La Molina, Vall de Núria, Vallter 2000 and Guils Fontanera, managed by Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat, and La Masella, privately managed) postponed their opening after the Purísima bridge as long as rainfall covers the tracks.

The stations gave up operating during the long weekend, despite it being a busy day, to activate 100% in the middle or end of next week. No official date was given, but the snowfall this sunday It is good news. Although the snow has been more intense in the western part of the Pyrenees, La Molina has accumulated 20 centimeters thick.

Managers maintain that the public is waiting impatiently. At the gates of the bridge, reservations in the Cerdanya accommodations for days 6 and 7 were close to 90%, while in Ripollès occupancy exceeded 80%. In conversation with elEconomista.esuser figures were considered on tracks similar to those of the 2022-2023 season.

In the last season, closed last May, 627,000 users were counted, compared to around 850,000 in 2022-2023. This is taking into account that in that two-year period, 4.6% less influx was already registered compared to 2021-2022. Recovering the figures from two years ago would be satisfactory for a sector that has had two bad seasons.

Skiers in Vallter 2000. KRIS UBACH

Beyond skiing

“The last two seasons have not been very good in snow conditions. During the pandemic, people were looking for an escape from the virus. But once Covid was over, these local tourists have looked for other, more distant destinations. This has had an impact on the data. that we have at the tourist level,” he pointed out Norbert Besmanager of the Costa Brava Tourist Board.

To date, overnight stays in the Girona district are 10% lower than those recorded a year ago. “We are making an important effort to deseasonalize activity. But we are not in a situation of saturation and the loading capacity is not exhausted. The Girona Pyrenees has many attributes such as the landscape and natural parks, culture, sustainability and food and wine,” Bes listed.

Proof of this are new initiatives such as the route of the Cerdanya viewpointsthe BTT without borders guide and the christmas markets in Llívia and Camprodon.

Enric Serrabusiness and strategy director of FGC Turisme, insisted that they are diversifying the offer of their stations (four in Girona and three in Lleida) with more sports and recreational activities. They have named their promotional campaign this year More than ski. “We want to fix the population to the territory and create stable jobs throughout the year. We must take into account that in January and February we reach almost 20% of the GDP thanks to the ski resorts,” he explained.

Millionaire investments

To prepare for this season, the five resorts of the Girona Pyrenees have invested 6.4 million euros in projects such as the installation of cannons to produce snow, the improvement of its gastronomic offer and the renewal of play elements for the little ones. In this course, two anniversaries are celebrated: the 25th anniversary of the Alp2500 domain, formed by La Molina and Masella, and the half century of life of Vallter 2000.