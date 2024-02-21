Almost all Italians have chosen destinations in our country, with Trentino in first place. Little skiing, we think above all about rest and relaxation

In the first quarter of 2024 they will be 8.3 million Italians who will spend the holidays in the mountains. These are the data that emerge fromConfcommercio Tourism Observatory in collaboration with Swg. The classic White week However, it has become just a memory. 62% will spend short holidays (2 nights at the destination maximum) while 29% will stay for 3-5 nights. Only 9% will go on vacation for 7 days or more.

The average per capita expenditure is estimated at 350 euros. The preferred method of accommodation for almost half of the sample are tourist accommodation facilities, hotels and resorts, especially if they have wellness areas. Cabins, chalets and refuges attracted only 14% of Italians.

Italians prefer mountain destinations in our country (87%) with the Trentinofollowed by Lombardy, Alto Adige, Aosta Valley, Veneto, Piedmont And Friuli. All the other Regions put together do not reach 20% of the preferences. Only 10% will go skiing in Switzerland and France. In reality, however, only one Italian in three is interested in sport, excluding 40% who would like to go on a nature excursion. Rest and relaxation are at the forefront of Italians' desires.