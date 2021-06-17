FBI officers are trying to identify the identity of a woman whose remains were found next to a hiking trail on Mount Catoctin, not far from the country residence of the President of the United States at Camp David, writes Fox News.

Tourists discovered a woman’s leg bone in the afternoon of June 12. She was wearing a red sneaker. A day later, FBI officers found a skeleton nearby, and the second leg was also missing. According to intelligence agencies, the woman was dressed in a black tracksuit, and with her she had a bunch of keys with many key rings and a pepper spray. FBI officers posted a photo of the keys in the service account in Twitter…

According to investigators, from the moment of the death of the woman, it took from a month to six months: the body managed to completely decompose. In addition, she was wearing light clothes – evidence that the weather on the day of the death was warm.

The FBI could not find out the circumstances of the death: wild animals could tear the skeleton. Now criminologists will start looking for traces of a violent death.

