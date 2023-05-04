The skein: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Thursday 4 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 La Matassa, a 2009 film directed by Giambattista Avellino, Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone and interpreted by the latter two, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Gaetano and Paolo are two cousins, who as children were on excellent terms and were forced to leave due to a quarrel at the age of 11, for reasons of interest from their respective fathers, brothers to each other. Paolo, decidedly hypochondriac and obsessed with the fear of death, helps his father in the management of their hotel in Sicily. Gaetano, assisted by his Russian wife Olga, is the owner of an agency that arranges marriages for non-EU citizens in order to obtain Italian citizenship. Even Olga herself, in reality, married Gaetano only to have Italian citizenship.

The story of the parents’ hatred continues with the death of Paolo’s father: Gaetano, by mistake, arrives at his funeral, believing that the church he had entered was the one where the wedding of one of his Russian clients with an old man was being celebrated. named Totò, for which, to mitigate the wrath of the bride’s brothers, now angry because they were tired of postponing the wedding, he wanted to offer himself as a witness. Forced to attend his uncle’s funeral, he finds himself being chased by the Russians, for the umpteenth postponement of the marriage, and for this he takes refuge in his cousin Paolo’s hotel. The latter is convinced that Gaetano “appeared” at the funeral just to make peace after many years in which the two had not spoken, but it is not so.

As it happens, Gaetano listens to his cousin’s conversation with the priest don Gino: Paolo is confessing because he believes he is on the verge of death following a simple flu and says that, if he were to die, he would donate the hotel he inherited right in Gaetano. Gaetano then decides to make him believe he is really dying, inserting his name in a decidedly ominous clinical picture.

The skein: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Hank, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Salvatore Ficarra as Gaetano

Valentino Picone: Paolo

Dominic Centamore: Ignatius

Pino Caruso as don Gino

Gigi Borruso: Paolo’s father

Claudio Gioè: Antonio

Anna SafroncikOlga

Tuccio Musumeci: Totò

Mario Pupella: don Mimí

Mariella Lo Giudice: Paolo’s mother

Rosa Pianeta: mother of Gaetano

Giovanni Martorana: Peter

Gino Astorina: Police Commissioner

Gaetano Pappalardo: Agent Pappalardo

Maria Di BiaseSvetlana

Marzia Cavallo: waitress

Angelo Pellegrino: hotel administrator

Luca Spina: Paolo as a child

Mara Di Maura: relative

Streaming and TV

Where to see The skein on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 4 May 2023 – at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.